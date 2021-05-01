LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New and Changed Features

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Real-Time Module Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The Real-Time Module is a complete solution for creating reliable, stand-alone embedded systems with a graphical programming approach. As an add-on to the LabVIEW development environment, the Real-Time Module helps you develop and debug graphical, deterministic real-time applications that can be downloaded to and executed on embedded hardware devices such as CompactRIO Controllers, CompactDAQ Controllers, CompactRIO Single-Board Controllers, PXI Controllers, or vision systems.

The Real-Time Module has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2019 Full or Professional Development System (32-bit)

At least 200 MB of disk space in addition to the LabVIEW-recommended minimum

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2019.

Note

The Real-Time Module is compatible with LabVIEW (32-bit) only. Therefore, you must have LabVIEW (32-bit) installed even if you use a 64-bit OS.

You might need more memory than the LabVIEW-recommended minimum depending on the size of the application you design in LabVIEW on the host computer.

The Real-Time Module supports the following operating systems for application development:

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to Real-Time Module Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 the Real-Time Module dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

The Real-Time Module installs the following real-time operating systems (RTOSes). Refer to the specific RT target hardware documentation for information about which RTOS your target uses.

NI Linux Real-Time

Phar Lap ETS

VxWorks

Note Each RTOS supports only a subset of LabVIEW features. Refer to the Real-Time Module»Real-Time Operating Systems book on the Contents tab of the LabVIEW Help for a list of unsupported LabVIEW features and special considerations for each RTOS.

The LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by the Real-Time Module LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit only)

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You also can install all of your LabVIEW products—including the Real-Time Module—using the LabVIEW 2019 Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the NI Package Manager or the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installing and Using Japanese and Simplified Chinese Languages on an RT Target

After you install the Real-Time Module on your development computer, you can complete the following steps to install and use Japanese and Simplified Chinese languages on an RT target:

Use the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX) to install the Language Support for Japanese or Language Support for Simplified Chinese software component on the RT target. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for information about the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. Open the System Settings tab and select Japanese or Simplified Chinese as the Locale.

Note You cannot use Japanese or Simplified Chinese characters in directory names or filenames on the RT target.

Use NI MAX to configure RT targets and to install software and drivers on targets. You can install NI MAX from the NI Package Manager or the LabVIEW Platform media.

Networked RT Targets —Refer to the Remote Systems book in the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help, available by selecting Help»MAX Help from MAX, for information about configuring networked RT targets.

—Refer to the book in the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help, available by selecting from MAX, for information about configuring networked RT targets. Desktop PC Targets—Refer to the Using Desktop PCs as RT Targets with the Real-Time Module document for information about configuring a desktop PC as a networked RT target. Navigate to the labview\manuals directory and double-click RT_Using_PC_as_RT_Target.pdf to open the document.

Note If you install NI Web-based Configuration & Monitoring on an RT target, you can use a web browser to perform common monitoring and configuration tasks on the target. On the Contents tab in the LabVIEW Help, select Fundamentals»Working with Projects and Targets»How-To»Monitoring and Configuring a Remote Device from a Web Browser for information about NI Web-based Configuration & Monitoring.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Dropped support for time-triggered shared variables. The following palette, VIs, and properties are deprecated: Time-Triggered Network VIs palette Create Time Triggered Network Timing Source Node Handle Timed-Triggered Network Error VI Time-Triggered:Enabled Property Time-Triggered:GUID Property Time-Triggered:Max Size Property Time-Triggered:Slot Offset Property Time-Triggered:SMB Array Number Of Elements Property Time-Triggered:SMB Variable Property Time-Triggered:Table Index Property Time-Triggered:Transmission Time Property

Added support for PXI controllers with NI Linux Real-Time—PXIe-8840 Quad-Core, PXIe-8880, and PXIe-8861. This support no longer relies on VeriStand.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lvrt2019kil for an up-to-date list of known issues in the LabVIEW 2019 Real-Time Module.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in the Real-Time Module. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the Real-Time Module. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 695318 Using Auto-Increment file path in Application Builder causes an RTEXE to fail to deploy to a real-time target. 715800 A UDP Multicast read call only works on the first Network Interface Card for NI Linux Real-Time targets. 718638 When using external DAQ timing on a Timed Loop, the first iteration of the Timed Loop may execute without external timing.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the Real-Time Module.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the Real-Time Module are located in the labview\examples\Real-Time Module directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The Real-Time Module will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

Copyright

© 1999–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374714K-01