LabVIEW 2020 Bug Fixes

Created May 1, 2020

概要

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of LabVIEW 2019 SP1 and LabVIEW 2020, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW 2020.

Bug Fixes

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
166601 545835

LabVIEW Runtime Engine encounters Worker Thread Limit when using web services on Linux RT-based cRIO

On a Linux RT-based cRIO, the LabVIEW Runtime Engine can get into a deadlocked state waiting for action from the Web Server. This can cause process hangs resulting in a Worker Thread Limit error reported to the user by the Web Server.

Workaround:

Use a mechanism other than web services.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2015

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Feb 11, 2020
221253 509876

Bundle by Name function can send wrong pointer into subVI with Call Library Function Node

If a main VI has the output of a Bundle by Name function connected to a subVI, a Call Library Function node within the subVI can receive the wrong pointer from the wired cluster.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2013 SP1

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Aug 7, 2016
320200 704376

EXE including 'Std Deviation and Variance' VI is unloadable

Building an executable including a VI that uses the 'Std Deviation and Variance' VI results in an error: "(Hex 0x464) VI is not loadable".

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2018

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

N/A
316578 457854

Aborting a VI can leave VIs targeted by a Call By Reference node reserved permanently

Workaround:

Close the project to unreserve the VI

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2013

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Feb 18, 2020
166386

Incorrect behavior when using a Boolean control from the System palette

When using a Boolean control from the System palette and running the VI, you do not see the "hover" picture change. When clicked, the value stays consistent, but the button does not change visually.

Workaround:

Do not use the System Boolean buttons or place them inside another structure.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Apr 20, 2020
166645

LabVIEW Application Builder fails to build a Source Distribution on Windows when using some specific vi.lib VIs that contain non-Windows components

When using some specific vi.lib VIs (including vi.lib\Utility\tdmsutil.llb\TDMS Component Path.vi) that contain non-Windows components, LabVIEW Application Builder will fail to build a Source Distribution on Windows.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2015 SP1

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Apr 20, 2020
188865

When making multiple calls to Python function in a For Loop, the Python execution treats the passed data as a list, rather than a NumPy array

When making multiple calls to Python function in a For Loop, the Python execution treats the passed data as a list, rather than a NumPy array.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2019

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Apr 20, 2020
221209

Hovering over an override method in the Project Explorer does not show parent class description if the VI has empty description

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Apr 20, 2020
166772

587931: Special characters (\r, \n, etc.) are not correctly converted to JSON when using LabVIEW Web services

When a LabVIEW Web service is set to the JSON output type, strings with special characters such as tab constant, carriage return constant, and end of line constant are not escaped properly. This does not include the /s character.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2015 SP1

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Apr 20, 2020
166397

Calling a Channel Write VI by reference in a loop results in a compiler error

Workaround:

Call this VI by reference outside the loop.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW 2020

Added:

Apr 20, 2020

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).