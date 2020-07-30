FlexLogger 2020 R3 Known Issues

Created Jul 30, 2020

Overview

This document contains the FlexLogger R3 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of FlexLogger 2020 R3. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
1065682

Update Channel Units VI does not function for consumer channels

For plugins, Update Channel Units VI does not work for set point (consumer) channels.

Workaround:

Re-create the consumer channels with the new units.

Reported Version:

FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 | FlexLogger 2020 R2 | FlexLogger 2020 R3

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
957223

Numeric Indicator increases digits of precision at random times in FlexLogger

Numeric indicators configured with 'Digits of Precision' can display more digits of precision than specified for values near zero.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue. 

Reported Version:

FlexLogger 2019 R4.1 | FlexLogger 2020 R1 | FlexLogger 2020 R2 | FlexLogger 2020 R3

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).