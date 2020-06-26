FlexLogger 2020 R3 Bug Fixes

Aperçu

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of FlexLogger 2020 R2 and FlexLogger 2020 R3, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger 2020 R3.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
1035075

Decimal Value Can Cause Errors in Plugins on Systems with Certain Regional and Language Settings

On systems with regional/language settings that use "," as the decimal, entering values with "," for plugin channels with result in an error.


Workaround:

Use a language/regional setting that uses "." as the decimal.

Reported Version:

FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 | FlexLogger 2020 R2

Resolved Version:

FlexLogger 2020 R3

Added:

N/A
1043153

Scan for TEDS on unconnected channel can pull stale TEDS data from NI MAX

Scan for TEDS on unconnected channels can reference stale TEDS data from NI MAX.

Workaround:

Remove TEDS info from NI MAX. Then, re-scan in FlexLogger.

Reported Version:

FlexLogger 2020 R2

Resolved Version:

FlexLogger 2020 R3

Added:

N/A
1065421

Disabled Plugin Channel Can Lead to Misorder of Channels

Disabling plugin channels can lead to plugin channels being out of order. Logging and calculated channels could refer to the incorrect channels.

Workaround:

Avoid disabling plugin channels before starting a test.

Reported Version:

FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 | FlexLogger 2020 R2

Resolved Version:

FlexLogger 2020 R3

Added:

N/A

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).