Calibration Executive 6.0 Bug Fixes

Created Aug 4, 2020

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of Calibration Executive 5.2 and Calibration Executive 6.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of Calibration Executive.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
208119 665119

Report Generator Crashes When Compiling Large Files in Microsoft Word and Excel Formats

Workaround:

The Report Generator is able to compile large reports in Microsoft Word format if the environment runs Java Runtime 64-bit and has at least 8 GB RAM. This workaround, however, does not fix the issue compiling large files in Microsoft Excel format.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 3.6

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
208068 643618

Report Generator Crashes When Compiling a Large File in PDF Format

The report generator fails while compiling a large PDF file if the CPU does not have enough memory available to generate the report.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 3.6

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
208065 729983

PXI-4065 Results in As-Left Failure Dialog During Verification

During a Verify Only procedure for PXI-4065, the test steps can fail because the As Left readings are not within the test limits. A dialog box indicates that the verification step failed, but this as-left only failure is not published to the final report where only the as-found limits are shown. The result is confusing, and it's unclear whether the test should be retried or the adjustment procedure run.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 4.6.1

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
208088 680093

External Calibration Date Is Not Updated After PXIe-5840 Is Successfully Verified

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 4.2

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
208108 742364

Content in Calibration Reports Window Is Garbled If DPI Scaling Is Changed From 100%

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 5.0

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
964643

Long Text In PDF and Custom Reports Can Overflow Column and Obscure Data

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 5.0.2

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
977362

NI-DAQmx 19.1 Runtime Causes Errors in PXIe-4339 Adjustment Procedure

Workaround:

You can either choose to run the PXIe-4339 Verify Only procedure or revert to Calibration Executive v. 5.0 with NI-DAQmx 17.6 and NI-DCPower 17.6.1 drivers to continue with Verify and Adjust support for PXIe-4339.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 5.0.2

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020
991497

Adjustment Error Occurs Calibrating NI 9214 CJC Channels with DAQmx 18.1 or Later

Workaround:

You can either choose to run the NI 9214 Verify Only procedure or revert to Calibration Executive v. 5.0 with the DAQmx 17.6 driver to continue with Verify and Adjust support for NI 9214.

Reported Version:

Calibration Executive 5.1

Resolved Version:

Calibration Executive 6.0

Added:

Aug 4, 2020

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).