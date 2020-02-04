National Instruments Product Compatibility for Microsoft Windows 8

Windows 8 32-bit can run on either x86 or x64 hardware. Similar to Windows XP 32-bit, Windows 8 32-bit provides access only to 32-bit addresses. As a result, even though Windows 8 32-bit will run on x64 hardware, it is limited to using 4 gigabytes of RAM. Windows 8 32-bit cannot run 64-bit versions of drivers or software designed to run natively on 64-bit operating systems.

Windows 8 64-bit can be installed only on x64 hardware. This version of the operating system allows software to use 64-bit addresses to access hardware and can therefore access much larger memory spaces. In order to run successfully on Windows 8 64-bit, all drivers must have native 64-bit support. However, most 32-bit software applications can run within a Windows 8 64-bit emulation layer.