NI Package Manager 20.0 Bug Fixes

Created May 14, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI Package Manager 19.6 and NI Package Manager 20.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Package Manager 20.0.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
942919

Wrong number of dependencies shown using NIPM CLI

When installing software, the NIPM CLI confirmation shows an incorrect number of packages to install versus the NIPM GUI.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Package Manager 19.6

Resolved Version:

Package Manager 20.0

Added:

N/A
217330

"nipkg remove" command fails without packages specified

Workaround:

Adding the --force-essential and --force-locked flags enables this operation.

Reported Version:

Package Manager 19.6

Resolved Version:

Package Manager 20.0

Added:

N/A
211199

745154: Pure WIA packages installed by NIPM 19.0 are not repairable by later versions

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

Package Manager 19.5

Resolved Version:

Package Manager 20.0

Added:

N/A
217161

NI Package Manager experiences long hang time when connected to Ethernet and disconnected from Internet

By default, Package Manager waits on a server response for 1000 seconds. This causes a slow response time when using a machine that is disconnected from the internet while connected to a network.

Workaround:

Change the default wait time in the .ini file located at C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager\Settings\ni-package-manager-defaults.ini

Reported Version:

Package Manager 19.0

Resolved Version:

Package Manager 20.0

Added:

N/A

Additional Patch Information

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).