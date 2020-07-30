This document contains the FlexLogger R3 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of FlexLogger 2020 R3. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1065682
|
Update Channel Units VI does not function for consumer channels
For plugins, Update Channel Units VI does not work for set point (consumer) channels.
Workaround:
Re-create the consumer channels with the new units.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 | FlexLogger 2020 R2 | FlexLogger 2020 R3
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|957223
|
Numeric Indicator increases digits of precision at random times in FlexLogger
Numeric indicators configured with 'Digits of Precision' can display more digits of precision than specified for values near zero.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger 2019 R4.1 | FlexLogger 2020 R1 | FlexLogger 2020 R2 | FlexLogger 2020 R3
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
