Supply Chain Information

Our global procurement mission is to provide a dynamic, strategically accessible, world-class supply base, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in every aspect of our global business through continuous improvement.
NI expects suppliers to follow the laws and regulations of the countries where they do business. Suppliers must comply with standards of conduct regarding the fair treatment of workers, prevention of forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking as described in the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct.
NI has standard terms and conditions that apply to all purchase orders and business agreements. Purchase order confirmation constitutes acceptance of the applicable terms and conditions.