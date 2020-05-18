LabVIEW NXG Web Module 5.0 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of LabVIEW NXG Web Module 4.0 and LabVIEW NXG Web Module 5.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW NXG Web Module 5.0.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1035350
|
SaltStack Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651, CVE-2020-11652
The LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Web Module is affected by SaltStack security vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652.
Workaround:
Update to LabVIEW NXG Web Module 5.0.1.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 5.0
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 5.0.1
Added:
N/A
|917466
|736938
|
Can't change value of control with duplicate terminals from the Panel
A control with a duplicate terminal on the Diagram can't have its value changed from the Panel.
Workaround:
Right-click the duplicate terminal on the Diagram >> Change to read.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 3.1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 5.0
Added:
N/A
|916851
|719781
|
JSLI dependencies can't be located after changing their namespace in the project.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 3.1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 5.0
Added:
N/A
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.