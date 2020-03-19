Multisim Basics Course Overview

The NI Circuit Design Suite (Multisim and Ultiboard) equips the professional PCB designer with world-class tools for schematic capture, interactive simulation, board layout, and integrated test. This course teaches the fundamentals of the Multisim integrated capture and simulation design environment. You will learn how to build a schematic and evaluate circuit performance through interactive simulation and advanced analyses while creating custom capture and simulation parts. At the end of this course, students can design and simulate a circuit that is ready for board layout and routing. The hands-on format of this course is the quickest way to become productive with Multisim.