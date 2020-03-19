Multisim Basics Course Overview

The NI Circuit Design Suite (Multisim and Ultiboard) equips the professional PCB designer with world-class tools for schematic capture, interactive simulation, board layout, and integrated test. This course teaches the fundamentals of the Multisim integrated capture and simulation design environment. You will learn how to build a schematic and evaluate circuit performance through interactive simulation and advanced analyses while creating custom capture and simulation parts. At the end of this course, students can design and simulate a circuit that is ready for board layout and routing. The hands-on format of this course is the quickest way to become productive with Multisim.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days

  • Instructor-led Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework

Audience

  • New users and users preparing to capture and simulate circuits using Multisim or Circuit Design Suite

  • Users and technical managers evaluating Multisim or Circuit Design Suite

Prerequisites

  • Experience with Microsoft Windows

  • Basic knowledge of Electronics theory

NI Products Used

  • Multisim

  • Ultiboard

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Understand the Multisim user interface

  • Use Multisim to capture circuit schematics

  • Use interactive simulation to check your design

  • Use virtual instruments and analyses

  • Apply modular design with subcircuits, hierarchical blocks or multi-page designs

  • Create custom title blocks

  • Properly document your circuit designs

  • Work with design variants and create custom components

  • Co-simulate MCU projects along with SPICE

  • Transfer your design to PCB Layout software

Multisim Basics Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Schematic Capture This lesson introduces the Multisim graphical user interface (GUI) and the Schematic Capture process to start your circuit design.

  • What is Multisim?

  • The design process

  • Setting environment preferences

  • The Multisim GUI

  • Components

  • Placing components

  • Wiring components
Simulation and Virtual Instruments This lesson explains the simulation capabilities of Multisim as well as the concept-check features.

  • Types of simulation

  • What are simulation models?

  • Virtual Instruments

  • Measurement probe

  • Circuit wizards
Analyses This lesson covers how you can perform advanced analyses to verify your circuit design.

  • Analyses in Multisim

  • Configuring analyses

  • Using custom expressions

  • The Grapher
Results and Post Processing This lesson introduces the Post-processor and ways to use results from analyses to further calculate and examine data.

  • The Post-processor

  • Configuring the Post-processor

  • Viewing results
Advanced Schematic Capture This lesson introduces the features that help you create professional-looking schematics and correctly documented circuit design.

  • Graphic annotations

  • Placing comments

  • Using the description box

  • Title blocks

  • Title block editor
Communication and Transfer This lesson teaches best practices for creating meaningful reports and methods for transferring your design to PCB Layout software.

  • Reports in Multisim

  • Bill of materials

  • Transfer to PCB layout

  • Netlist export
Projects and Design Sharing This lesson teaches you to professionally architect your design; you learn to use design blocks and buses, check for electrical failures and use the Project View.

  • Design blocks

  • Hierarchical view

  • Subcircuits and hierarchical blocks

  • Multi-page design

  • Electrical rules check (ERC)

  • Busses

  • Team design with Multisim

  • Project management with Multisim
Design Variants This lesson introduces Design Variants, teaching you how to properly configure and use variants, as well as use cases.

  • What are variants?

  • Variant manager

  • Using the design toolbox

  • Variant mapping
Custom Components This lesson covers the process for customizing or editing components and creating new components.

  • Tools for editing components

  • Component properties

  • The component wizard

  • The symbol editor

  • Model makers

  • Database manager

  • Using existing databases

  • Component import and export
MCU Co-simulation This lesson introduces the Multisim MCU Module.

  • The MCU module

  • MCU workspace

  • Code manager

  • Source code editor

  • Memory view

  • Debugging features
Educational Features* This optional lesson introduces the Educational features of Multisim, mostly suitable for an academic classroom setup.

  • Using component faults

  • Rated virtual components

  • Ladder diagrams

  • Forms 

  • Circuit description box

  • Circuit restrictions

  • 3d breadboard

  • 3d ELVIS breadboard 

* Typically covered when the audience is academically-oriented. These topics are optional when the audience is professional. Topics discussed are available in the Educational edition of Multisim;, however, not all features are available in the Base, Full or Power Pro editions.

Suggested Next Courses

Get started with Multisim Basics today