Multisim Basics Course Overview

The NI Circuit Design Suite (Multisim and Ultiboard) equips the professional PCB designer with world-class tools for schematic capture, interactive simulation, board layout, and integrated test. This course teaches the fundamentals of the Multisim integrated capture and simulation design environment. You will learn how to build a schematic and evaluate circuit performance through interactive simulation and advanced analyses while creating custom capture and simulation parts. At the end of this course, students can design and simulate a circuit that is ready for board layout and routing. The hands-on format of this course is the quickest way to become productive with Multisim.
Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days
Instructor-led Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework
New users and users preparing to capture and simulate circuits using Multisim or Circuit Design Suite
Users and technical managers evaluating Multisim or Circuit Design Suite
Experience with Microsoft Windows
Basic knowledge of Electronics theory
Multisim
Ultiboard
Understand the Multisim user interface
Use Multisim to capture circuit schematics
Use interactive simulation to check your design
Use virtual instruments and analyses
Apply modular design with subcircuits, hierarchical blocks or multi-page designs
Create custom title blocks
Properly document your circuit designs
Work with design variants and create custom components
Co-simulate MCU projects along with SPICE
Transfer your design to PCB Layout software
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Schematic Capture
|This lesson introduces the Multisim graphical user interface (GUI) and the Schematic Capture process to start your circuit design.
|
|Simulation and Virtual Instruments
|This lesson explains the simulation capabilities of Multisim as well as the concept-check features.
|
|Analyses
|This lesson covers how you can perform advanced analyses to verify your circuit design.
|
|Results and Post Processing
|This lesson introduces the Post-processor and ways to use results from analyses to further calculate and examine data.
|
|Advanced Schematic Capture
|This lesson introduces the features that help you create professional-looking schematics and correctly documented circuit design.
|
|Communication and Transfer
|This lesson teaches best practices for creating meaningful reports and methods for transferring your design to PCB Layout software.
|
|Projects and Design Sharing
|This lesson teaches you to professionally architect your design; you learn to use design blocks and buses, check for electrical failures and use the Project View.
|
|Design Variants
|This lesson introduces Design Variants, teaching you how to properly configure and use variants, as well as use cases.
|
|Custom Components
|This lesson covers the process for customizing or editing components and creating new components.
|
|MCU Co-simulation
|This lesson introduces the Multisim MCU Module.
|
|Educational Features*
|This optional lesson introduces the Educational features of Multisim, mostly suitable for an academic classroom setup.
|
* Typically covered when the audience is academically-oriented. These topics are optional when the audience is professional. Topics discussed are available in the Educational edition of Multisim;, however, not all features are available in the Base, Full or Power Pro editions.