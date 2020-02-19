National Instruments Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement

NI conducts surveys of new key suppliers of items used in our products. The survey includes questions that specifically pertain to human trafficking. NI reviews survey responses to determine any action that should be taken to better enable identification and elimination of any forced labor and human trafficking in our supply chain that may be indicated by the responses. Third parties are not used to conduct the surveys or evaluate the results. NI personnel conduct scheduled on-site supplier assessments of our key suppliers of items used in our products. Independent unannounced audits are not conducted. Should a supplier fail to meet NI standards corrective action will be put in place. Suppliers are required to document corrective actions and provide a timeline to meet NI expectations. In the future NI may or may not conduct independent unannounced audits or use third parties to conduct or evaluate surveys.