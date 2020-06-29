Vision Development Module 2020 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 and Vision Development Module 2020, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of Vision Development Module 2020.
Bug Number
Legacy ID
Description
Details
|198020
Using an undefined image constant as an input causes a LabVIEW DAbort crash
LabVIEW crashes with DAbort 0xF50EFD7B in MemoryManager.cpp when using an image constant with an undefined name in Vision Development Module VIs.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2016
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|894846
IMAQ Match Pattern crashes when using Low Discrepancy algorithm in LabVIEW 64-bit.
IMAQ Match Pattern 4 may crash when specifying the Low Discrepancy search algorithm and running in LabVIEW 64-bit.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2016 | Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 | Vision Development Module 2018 SP1 | Vision Development Module 2019 SP1
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|198100
IMAQ Fit Contour B-Spline crashes on a specific image with more than 62 control points
IMAQ Fit contour B-Spline crashes when used with a specific image, more than 62 control points and Degree = 2.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2017
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|198275
IMAQ Get LCD ROI crashes LabVIEW when using a large region of interest.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2017
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|227218
Fix to IMAQ ImageToEDVR 1D in version 17.5 is causing backward compatibility issues
In Vision Development Module 17.5, we fixed a bug in IMAQ ImageToEDVR
vi.lib\vision\EDVR.llb.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2017 SP1
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|198102
LabVIEW 2018 64-bit crashes while changing the ROI color of an image display control.
When you try to change the ROI color of an image display by right-clicking the control, LabVIEW 2018 64-bit crashes.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2018 SP1
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|207934
LabVIEW NXG crashes when using empty image references.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2019
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|532659
IMAQ Read Barcode 2 might take a long time to execute
Read Barcode 2 might take a long time to execute on some specific images.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2019
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|936874
IMAQ ROIToMask2 crashes when using a Polygon ROI with very large coordinates.
IMAQ ROIToMask2 might crash when using a Polygon ROI with very large coordinates.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2019
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
|937203
IMAQ Read Barcode 2 returns Error -1074396154
Read Barcode 2 returns occasionally:
"Error -1074396154 occurred at IMAQ ReadBarcode. Possible reason(s): The image is not large enough for the operation."
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Vision Development Module 2019 SP1
Resolved Version:
Vision Development Module 2020
Added:
Jun 26, 2020
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.