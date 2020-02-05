Prioritize With an RF Connectivity Functional Test Solution

The proliferation of wireless functionality in electronic devices is pressuring test developers to deliver more complex testers within shrinking project schedules. Evolving standards and the integration of multiple wireless technologies into new product designs mean developers must prioritize measurement speed and quality to maintain throughput and yield targets. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:
Decrease cycle time with the fastest measurement speed on the market and multiDUT testing.
Support new test requirements with a modular approach.
Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.
Lower the price per channel.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.