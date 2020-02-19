National Instruments Anti-Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement

National Instruments Corporation (“National Instruments” or “NI”) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI is a Delaware, U.S.A. corporation based in Austin, Texas, U.S.A., and has more than 50 subsidiaries and operations in more than 40 countries throughout the world. We manufacture substantially all of our product volume at our facilities in Debrecen, Hungary and Penang, Malaysia.
At National Instruments, we are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen to our global communities and four key stakeholders: employees, customers, partners, and shareholders. The NI Code of Ethics emphasizes our commitment to comply with laws prohibiting forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking. NI believes in working with suppliers who are equally committed to being responsible corporate citizens, and we expect our suppliers to be responsible by adhering to the laws and regulations in the countries where they do business.
NI communicates with our suppliers about our expectations in several ways – through the NI Supplier Handbook, the National Instruments Procurement Terms and Conditions, and the NI Supplier Code of Conduct. NI expects our suppliers to comply with the standards of conduct regarding the fair treatment of workers and the prevention of forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking in the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Code of Conduct (available at responsiblebusiness.org/media/docs/RBACodeofConduct6.0_English.pdf). The NI Supplier Code of Conduct, Supplier Handbook, and Scorecard along with other key expectations for our suppliers can be found at
ni.com/en-us/about-ni/suppliers.html. In addition, NI’s standard procurement terms and conditions and supplier contracts provide that suppliers shall comply with applicable laws regarding forced labor and human trafficking.
NI conducts surveys of new key suppliers of items used in our products. The survey includes questions that specifically pertain to human trafficking. NI reviews survey responses to determine any action that should be taken to better enable identification and elimination of any forced labor and human trafficking in our supply chain that may be indicated by the responses. Third parties are not used to conduct the surveys or evaluate the results. NI personnel conduct scheduled on-site supplier assessments of our key suppliers of items used in our products. Independent unannounced audits are not conducted. Should a supplier fail to meet NI standards corrective action will be put in place. Suppliers are required to document corrective actions and provide a timeline to meet NI expectations. In the future NI may or may not conduct independent unannounced audits or use third parties to conduct or evaluate surveys.
NI expects its employees to be accountable regarding ethical and legal conduct. We train all employees on the NI Code of Ethics through an annual e-course hosted through NI MyVIEW Learn in twelve languages. The NI Code of Ethics requires that employees report any violation of the law, the NI Code of Ethics or our policies to their management, human resources, the NI Legal Department, or the confidential Ethics Hotline (which is operated by an independent third-party provider). The NI Code of Ethics is available at ni.com/nati/corporategovernance/code_of_ethics.htm. Employees who knowingly violate the NI Code of Ethics are subject to disciplinary action.
NI has made available to our surveyed suppliers, and has required all of our strategic commodity managers to complete, training that covers how to identify risk within the supply chain and provides an overview of the UK Modern Slavery Act, the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act and the Federal Acquisition Regulation's rule on Combating Trafficking in Persons. We plan to periodically make such training available, evaluate the training content for efficacy, and make changes as we determine to be necessary.
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
/s/ ALEXANDER M. DAVERN
Alexander M. Davern
Chief Executive Officer and Director