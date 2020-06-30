NI-488.2 20.0 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI-488.2 19.5 and NI-488.2 20.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-488.2 20.0.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|206933
|
NI PXI-GPIB interface becomes stranded after renaming a Linux RT PXI chassis in MAX
If you renamed a Linux RT PXI chassis in MAX, NI PXI-GPIB interface(s) in the chassis appeared outside of the chassis.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI-488.2 19.0
Resolved Version:
NI-488.2 20.0
Added:
Jun 30, 2020
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.