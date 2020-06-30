LabVIEW and Linux OS Compatibility

This page shows supported compatibility between LabVIEW versions and different Linux distributions. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct version when upgrading or updating your operating system, or when migrating code to a new system. Using incompatible versions is not supported and may result in errors. Operating system compatibility can also be found in the LabVIEW Readme.
The following tables show the compatibility between LabVIEW versions and different operating systems.
If the version you are looking for is not listed, refer to the LabVIEW and Linux Compatibility spreadsheet under the Downloads section. If the version you are looking for is not included on the spreadsheet, or you are looking for further clarity on supported system requirements, see the readme file contained within the installation media for your version.
|LabVIEW Version
|OpenSUSE Versions
|openSUSE LEAP 15.1
|openSUSE LEAP 15.0
|openSUSE LEAP 42.3
|openSUSE LEAP 42.2
|openSUSE LEAP 42.1
|openSUSE 13.2
|openSUSE 13.1
|openSUSE 12.3
|2020
|2019 SP1
|2019
|2018 SP1
|2018
|2017 SP1
|2017
|2016
|2015 SP1
|2015
|2014 SP1
|2014
|LabVIEW Version
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.5
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
|2020
|2019 SP1
|2019
|2018 SP1
|2018
|2017 SP1
|2017
|2016
|2015 SP1
|2015
|2014 SP1
|2014
|LabVIEW Version
|CentOS
|CentOS 8
|CentOS 7
|2020
|2019 SP1
|2019
|2018 SP1
|2018
|2017 SP1
|2017
|2016
|2015 SP1
|2015
|2014 SP1
|2014
|LabVIEW Version
|Scientific Linux
|Scientific Linux 6.5
|Scientific Linux 6.0
|2020
|2019 SP1
|2019
|2018 SP1
|2018
|2017 SP1
|2017
|2016
|2015 SP1
|2015
|2014 SP1
|2014
Bitness: LabVIEW supports 64-bit versions of Linux distributions. LabVIEW dropped support for Intel 32-bit versions of Linux distributions July 1, 2016. Versions of LabVIEW available after July 1, 2016 may install and execute on 32-bit distributions, but official support is not provided.
Development Systems: LabVIEW Full and Professional Development Systems are available for Linux. There is not a LabVIEW Base Development System for Linux operating systems.
Installation: As of 2017, LabVIEW for Linux is available to download from ni.com. Prior to this, all software for Linux was distributed through physical media.