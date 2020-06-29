Vision Development Module 2020 Bug Fixes

Fix to IMAQ ImageToEDVR 1D in version 17.5 is causing backward compatibility issues

In Vision Development Module 17.5, we fixed a bug in IMAQ ImageToEDVR 1D to start at the correct memory offset for multi-byte pixel types. This change in functionality might break backwards compatibility and cause difficulty to retrieve data saved with previous versions of Vision Development Module.



We provide compatibility VIs that are able to create an EDVR the same way that VDM releases prior to 17.5 did. These VIs are located in the vi.lib\vision\EDVR.llb.

