Home About NI corporate-quality Supply Chain Information Operations and Supply Chain

Operations and Supply Chain

NI works with suppliers who are invested in being responsible corporate citizens and complies with international standards that regulate environmental management and manufacturing operations.

Supplier Requirements

To meet NI expectations, direct material suppliers are required to:

  • Acknowledge the NI Supplier Code of Conduct, which encourages compliance with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), formerly Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC), Code of Conduct that emphasizes health and safety in the work environment, environmental protection, and business ethics.
  • Participate in the NI supplier assessment process. NI sends information to all new suppliers in the global NI supply base to ensure compliance with key initiatives such as RoHS, REACH, the Conflict Minerals Trade Act, anti-slavery and human trafficking, and the NI Supplier Code of Conduct.
  • Complete training on anti-slavery and human trafficking to learn to recognize the signs of and prevent slavery and human trafficking within the NI supply chain.

 

NI monitors the performance of its direct material suppliers with quarterly business reviews and a supplier scorecard, which uses a scoring system that tracks the existence of social, environmental, and ethical programs.

Manufacturing Operations

The following environmental policy covering manufacturing operations was approved by the NI Board of Directors and adopted in 1994: 

 

"National Instruments manufacturing operations is committed to maintaining an environmental management system that complies with all applicable legal environmental regulations and requirements, prevents pollution, and continually improves environmental performance through regular reviews of environmental goals, objectives, and targets."

 

NI manufacturing facilities are located in Debrecen, Hungary, and Penang, Malaysia. Both are certified to ISO 14001, which is a series of international standards that covers environmental aspects that the organization controls and can influence. The NI manufacturing facility in Penang is also working toward conformance with the ISO 45001 standard that helps companies control occupational health and safety risks.

Manufacturing Site Environmental Permits and Registrations

Manufacturing Site Regional Permits and Registrations
Debrecen, Hungary

Hungarian Ministry

For information about waste registration, contact Tunde Remenyik, +36 52 886102, at NI Hungary.

 

Hungarian Regional

Air Emissions Permit

Wastewater Permit

Wastewater Permit Extension
Penang, Malaysia

Malaysia (Penang)

Power Generator Installation Certificate

Power Generator Installation Requirement

Diesel Fire Pump Installation Requirement

Chimney Installation Certificate

Chimney Written Approval Declaration

Wastewater Treatment Upgrade Written Approval

Sewage Treatment Written Approval