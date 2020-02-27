Home Support Documentation Supplemental

DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools

Created Feb 27, 2020

Overview

This document will explain the different linux tools that are available based on the version of DAQmx being used

NI-DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tool Support

 

 

These tools may be available based on your installed version of DAQmx.

Tool Name Supported
nidaqmxconfig

 
nilsdev

 
nipxiconfig

 
system-report

 

 

nidaqmxconfig

Description:

nidaqmxconfig is a tool designed to handle many of the configuration and utility tools that worked within the NI MAX application.

 

Install Instructions:

Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm.

 

How to use:

Running the tool the first time as nidaqmxconfig provides the help information for the tool as well as the DAQmx version this tool is currently being called from. The following options are provided when calling help:

  • Import
  • Export
  • Self Test
  • Reset
nilsdev

Description:

nilsdev is a simple program that provides the device identifiers for any devices that are currently present in the system.

 

Install Instructions:

Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm

 

How to use:

To use, call nilsdev from the terminal. After doing so are presented with the names of all devices within the system.

You can also call nilsdev --verbose and you are presented with:

  • Device Name
  • Device Serial Number
  • PCI Bus Number
  • PCI Device Number
  • Product Number
  • Device Model

 

nipxiconfig

Description:

nipxiconfig is a tool that is used to provide configuration options to PXI systems.

 

Install Instructions:

Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm. It is installed as part of the PXI Platform Services dependency.

 

How to use:

The following commands can be run with the nipxiconfig tool:

  • Help
  • Version Info
  • Read Configuration Source File
  • Read Configuration from STDIN
  • Format Output for Machine
  • Format Output for Human
  • Quiet
  • Verbose
  • Delete Chassis
  • Identify Chassis
  • List Identifiable Chassis
  • List System
  • Renumber Chassis
system-report

Description:

The system-report tool has two basic functionalities that it achieves:

  1. To be an interface and report aggregator
  2. To provide reports on subsystems

The user directly interacts with the interface and report aggregator, with the utilites providing reports on the subsystems.

This tool currently includes utilities for analyzing the following:

  • Attached hardware (CPU, PCI, USB, memory, interrupts, and loaded kernal modules
  • Installed software (deb, rpm packages, configured yum, zypper, apt, and opkg repositories)
  • System logging facilities (systemd journal, dmesg, and syslog messages)
  • Linux-specific kernel and networking facilities (kernel command line, kernel version, kernel config, lsb_release, network interfaces, and ip information
  • General purpose Unix facilities (active mounts, running processes, and uname)

 

Install Instructions:

Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm.

 

How to use:

This section covers how to use the different functionality the tool provides.

