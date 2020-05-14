As the demand for energy efficiency grows, collecting, quantifying, and comparing power consumption of semiconductor devices is becoming a non-trivial task. NI’s Semiconductor Power Validation Solution enables engineering teams to quickly measure, collect, and analyze power consumption of pre- and post-production devices in order to provide accurate and relevant feedback to designers and potential customers. The offering consists of a PXI chassis, PXI controller, multiple PXIe-4309 flexible-resolution analog input modules, FlexLogger datalogging software, and DIAdem data analysis software.