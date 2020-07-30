R Series Multifunction RIO Driver and LabVIEW Version Compatibility

Starting with LabVIEW 2015, the NI-RIO device driver split into three separate installers: CompactRIO Device Drivers (supports CompactRIO and Single-Board RIO), R Series Multifunction (supports R Series cards), and FlexRIO (supports FlexRIO boards).

This page shows supported versions of R Series Multifunction RIO Driver with LabVIEW development systems. Reference this information and Software Support for R Series Hardware to ensure that you install the correct driver version when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing palettes or functions.