FlexLogger 2020 R2 Bug Fixes

958021

Built-In CJC Not Selectable for PXIe-4302/3 For the PXIe-4302 and PXIe-4303 modules, the option to select the Built-In CJC, which is provided by the terminal block, is not available. Workaround: There is no option to select the Built-In CJC, but you can still select and configure a constant CJC Source.