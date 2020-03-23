Software License Programs

We offer services through our single-seat, volume, and enterprise license programs to help individuals, large teams, and organizations get the most out of our software products.
Receive a one-year membership to NI’s Standard Service Program (SSP) for software purchased as a single seat. Renew your SSP membership to continue to receive benefits.
Simplify asset management within teams and access extensive online training and software benefits through SSP. ¹
Standardize software use across large teams and enterprises; includes training and advanced services.
|Features
|Single-Seat Program
|Volume Program
|Enterprise Program
|Services
|Technical Support through Phone and Email
|Customized Support Program
|Optional¹
|Access to Online Training (by Products Owned)
|Extended Access to Online Training (All Courses)
|Training Credits
|Software Updates and Maintenance Releases
|Access to Previous NI Software Versions
|Exclusive Regional Events¹
|Account Assessment
|Optional¹
|Consulting Time
|Optional¹
|Flexible Licensing and Asset Management
|Expanded Licensing Options
|Asset Management Tools
|Unlimited Software Access
|Optional¹
1Service availability may vary by product and region. Contact NI for further details.