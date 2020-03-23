Home Produtos NI Services Software Services Software License Programs

Software License Programs

We offer services through our single-seat, volume, and enterprise license programs to help individuals, large teams, and organizations get the most out of our software products.

Service Program Options

Receive a one-year membership to NI’s Standard Service Program (SSP) for software purchased as a single seat. Renew your SSP membership to continue to receive benefits.

Simplify asset management within teams and access extensive online training and software benefits through SSP. ¹

Standardize software use across large teams and enterprises; includes training and advanced services.

Features Single-Seat Program Volume Program Enterprise Program
Services      
Technical Support through Phone and Email      
Customized Support Program     Optional¹
Access to Online Training (by Products Owned)      
Extended Access to Online Training (All Courses)      
Training Credits      
Software Updates and Maintenance Releases      
Access to Previous NI Software Versions      
Exclusive Regional Events¹      
Account Assessment     Optional¹
Consulting Time     Optional¹
Flexible Licensing and Asset Management      
Expanded Licensing Options      
Asset Management Tools      
Unlimited Software Access     Optional¹

 

1Service availability may vary by product and region. Contact NI for further details. 