Calibration Executive 5.2 Readme

This file contains important information about Calibration Executive, including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.
Product Security and Critical Updates
New Features, Procedures, and Behavior Changes
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
Calibration Executive 5.2 is a minor release that adds or enhances features and functionality to Calibration Executive 5.0. Calibration Executive 5.0 or later must be installed on your system prior to upgrading to Calibration Executive 5.2. Refer to the Calibration Executive 5.0 readme for details about that installation.
Calibration Executive provides product calibration support on Windows 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. Note that Windows 32-bit and 64-bit support is dependent upon device driver support. Refer to the Windows Support topic in the Calibration Executive Help for information about exceptions.
Calibration Executive 3.6 and later does not support legacy procedures that require the NI Traditional DAQ driver. Calibration support for these devices is available using Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ Version 3.5.2.
Calibration Executive has the following requirements:
Calibration Executive supports the following operating systems (64-bit operating system is recommended):
Note In 2016 National Instruments dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. Calibration Executive will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use Calibration Executive to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing this version of Calibration Executive, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.
For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, NI Installer Fails on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003.
Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Ensure that your system meets the prerequisites listed in the System Requirements and Supported Operating Systems sections. In addition, all instrument drivers must be installed prior to installing Calibration Executive; see Driver Information for more information.
Before you begin, log onto your system as an administrator or as a user with administrator privileges. Be sure to exit all National Instruments applications.
To install Calibration Executive, follow these steps:
Note To conserve disk space, you can delete the extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.
Note RTF and PDF report formats require Java SE Runtime Environment version 8 Update 51 or greater, which is available from www.oracle.com.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The following drivers are required for specific product support in Calibration Executive. Download NI drivers from ni.com/downloads/ and install manually.
The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed by Calibration Executive. To install these drivers, you must download them directly from the manufacturer's website; you can find links to the third party instrument drivers at ni.com/idnet. The driver versions listed are those tested during development; later versions might be available and should be compatible.
Note This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 and PXIe-5632 procedures, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive.
The Behavior Changes sections below list the procedures that have been modified since the Calibration Executive 4.0 major release, organized by release versions. Refer to an individual procedure's About Procedure section for details about the changes.
The Calibration Executive 5.2 minor release changes the following:
|PXIe-1092
|PXIe-4309
|PCIe-6346
|USB-6346
|PXIe-6386
|PXIe-6396
|NI 9230 (BNC)
|NI 9232 (BNC)
|NI 9266
|Removed the Limited Calibration option from the calibration setup wizard for all procedures; selectable test points are no longer supported.
The Calibration Executive 5.1 minor release changes the following:
|PXIe-1095
|PXIe-4310
|NI 9231
|PXI-4130
|PCI-5152
|PXI-5152
|PCI-5153
|PXI-5153
|PCI-5154
|PCI-5153EX
|PXI-5154
|PXIe-5654 (10 GHz)
The Calibration Executive 5.0.2 patch release changes the following:
|PCI-4065
|PCIe-4065
|PXI-4065
|USB-4065
|PXIe-4081 (90 day)
|PXIe-4081 (2 yr)
|PXI-4110
|PXIe-5164
|PXI-5422
|PXIe-5644R
|USB-6212
|USB-6212 (BNC)
|USB-6212 (Mass Termination)
|USB-6212 (OEM)
|USB-6216
|USB-6216 (BNC)
|USB-6216 (Mass Termination)
|USB-6216 (OEM)
|PXIe-6570
|PXIe-6571
|PCIe-6738
|PXIe-6738
|PXIe-6739
The Calibration Executive 5.0.1 patch release changes the following:
The Calibration Executive 5.0 major release changes the following:
|PXIe-4480
|PXIe-4481
|PXIe-5654 (10 GHz)
|PXIe-5654 (20 GHz)
|PXIe-5840 (2 yr limits)
|VB-8054
|PXI-4071
|PXIe-4080
|PXIe-4081
|PXIe-4082
|PXIe-4140
|PXIe-4141 HSR
|PXIe-4141
|PXIe-4142
|PXIe-4143
|PXIe-4144
|PXIe-4145
|PXIe-4330
|PXIe-4331
|PXIe-5110
|PXIe-5111
|PXIe-5113
|PXIe-5413 (1 CH)
|PXIe-5413 (2 CH)
|PCI-54213
|PXI-54213
|PXIe-5423 (1 CH)
|PXIe-5423 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5433 (1 CH)
|PXIe-5433 (2 CH)
|PXI-54413
|PXIe-54424
|PXIe-5646R
|NI 9218 with DSUB
|NI 9218 with LEMO
The Calibration Executive 4.6.1 patch release changes the following:
|PCI-4070
|PXI-4070
|PXI-4071
|PXI-4072
|PXIe-5665
|PXIe-5413
|PXIe-5423
|PXIe-5433
The Calibration Executive 4.6 minor release changes the following:
|PXIe-5110
|PXIe-5111
|PXIe-5113
|PXIe-56685
|PCIe-6374
|PCIe-6376
|PXIe-6571
|PCIe-6738
|NI 9207
|NI 9208
|NI 9209
|NI 9210 with mini-TC
|
5 Supported PXIe-5668 models now include the 14 GHz variant (80 MHz, 200 MHz, and 765 MHz bandwidths) and the 26.5 GHz variant (80 MHz bandwidth).
|B/E/M/S/X Series Procedure (60xx/61xx/62xx/63xx)
|PXIe-4154
|PCI-5122
|PXIe-5668 (26.5 GHz, 200 MHz & 765 MHz bandwidths)
|PXIe-5840
|PXIe-6738
|PXIe-6739
|NI 9207 (with DSUB)
|NI 9212
|NI 9361
Note The cDAQ-9172 chassis is not supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and later. Therefore, cDAQ-9172 is no longer supported in Calibration Executive beginning with version 4.6. Refer to Devices and Modules No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later for information about devices and modules no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.
The Calibration Executive 4.5.1 patch release changes the following:
|NI 9216
|NI 9226
|PXIe-5450
|PXIe-5451
The Calibration Executive 4.5 minor release changes the following:
|cDAQ-9179
|cDAQ-9184
|cDAQ-9185
|cDAQ-9189
|NI 9218
|PXI-6683
|PXI-6683H
|PXIe-5185 (1 MΩ)
|PXIe-5186 (1 MΩ)
|PXIe-5413
|PXIe-5423
|PXIe-5433
|PXIe-5632
|RMX-4124
|RMX-4125
|USB-5681
|cDAQ-9171
|cDAQ-9172
|cDAQ-9174
|cDAQ-9178
|cDAQ-9181
|cDAQ-9188
|cDAQ-9191
|NI 9219
|PXI-5404
|PXI-5422
|PXIe-4080
|PXIe-4081
|PXIe-4082
|PXIe-4137
|PXIe-4464
|PXIe-5160
|PXIe-5162
|PXIe-5185 (50 Ω)
|PXIe-5186 (50 Ω)
|PXIe-5442
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-6570
|SCXI-1503
The Calibration Executive 4.2.1 patch release changes the following:
|PXIe-5840
The Calibration Executive 4.2 minor release changed the following:
|PXIe-5164
|PXIe-5172
|PXIe-5840
|NI 9250
|NI 9251
|PXIe-5170R
|PXIe-5171R
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|NI 5650
|NI 5651
|NI 5652
|PXIe-5663/E
|PXIe-5673E
|NI 9217
The Calibration Executive 4.1.1 patch release changes the following:
|PXIe-6555
|PXIe-6556
The Calibration Executive 4.1 minor release changed the following:
|PXIe-4080 (90 day)
|PXIe-4081 (90 day)
|PXIe-4082 (90 day)
|NI 9246
|NI 9247
|VB-8034
|PCI-5412
|PXI-5412
|PCI-5421
|PXI-5421
|PXI-5441
|PXIe-4080 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4081 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4082 (2 yr)
|PXIe-4138
|PXIe-4139
|RM-4339
|PXIe-4464
|PXIe-5160 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5160 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5162 (2 CH)
|PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5673
|PXIe-5673E (3.3 GHz)
|PXIe-5673E (6.6 GHz)
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-5665 (3.6 GHz)
|PXIe-5665 (14 GHz)
|PXIe-6570
|TB-9212
|TB-9214
The Calibration Executive 4.0.2 patch release changed the following:
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
The Calibration Executive 4.0.1 patch release changed the following:
|PXIe-4136
|PXIe-4137
|PXIe-4138
|PXIe-4139
|PXIe-5162 (4 CH)
|PXIe-5644R
|PXIe-5645R
|PXIe-5646R
|PXIe-5650
|PXIe-5673/E
|PXIe-6555
|PXIe-6556
|PXIe-6570
|PXIe-6738
|PXIe-6739
|NI VB-8012
|NI 9207 with DSUB
|NI 9208 with DSUB
|NI 9209 with DSUB
Note The Verify & Adjust Run Mode option was removed from the PXIe-5645R procedure in Calibration Executive 4.0 due to Windows system memory limitations. Instead, run Verify Only, Adjust Only, and Verify Only, and then merge reports to meet any Verify, Adjust, Re-verify requirements.
This section describes known issues with Calibration Executive.
|ID
|Issue
|643618
|Report generator can crash on large files in PDF format.
|665119
|Report generator can crash when compiling a large file in Microsoft Word and Excel formats.
|677002
|Some procedures require a PXI-4070, PXI-4071, or PXI-4072 DMM as an instrument standard; running these using a PXIe-4080, PXIe-4081, or PXIe-4082 DMM causes errors. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic DMM Instrument Standard Considerations.
|677937
|PXIe-5840 self-calibration runs out of memory on 32-bit operating systems. Refer to the Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.
Refer to the Calibration Executive Help, accessible from Help»Calibration Executive Help, for information about Calibration Executive.
375683W-01