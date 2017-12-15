Devices and Modules No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later

1. Devices and Modules that are no longer supported in NI-DAQmx
|Device or Module
|Last Supported in NI-DAQmx Version
|NI ENET-9163
|NI-DAQmx 17.5
|NI WLS-9163
|NI-DAQmx 17.5
|NI cDAQ-9172
|NI-DAQmx 17.5
|NI 9233
|NI-DAQmx 17.5
2. To Check NI-DAQmx Compatibility with Your Device or Module
NI-DAQmx readme's contain the most up to date information for device and module compatibility with each version. You can find some NI-DAQmx readme’s in NI Manuals, and the rest can be accessed through NI Downloads for NI-DAQmx. Click here for more information on where to find your readme, which also contains other information like Operating System (OS) support, Application Development Environment (ADE) support, known issues and bug fixes.
3. Additional Resources
- NI-DAQmx Downloads
- NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW Compatibility
- NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW NXG Compatibility
- NI-DAQmx and Microsoft Windows Compatibility
- DAQ Device or Module Shows Up as Other Device in Device Manager