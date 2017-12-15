Devices and Modules No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later

0.00 out of 5 | | 0 Ratings |out of 5 | Print Publish Date: Dec 15, 2017

Overview

This articles consolidates device and module model compatibility support that has been dropped in recent NI-DAQmx releases. Using these devices with NI-DAQmx in unsupported versions will result devices that are missing or fail to show up in Windows Device Manager or Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). LabVIEW or other environments calling these modules will report errors if updated to these versions of NI-DAQmx.

Table of Contents

Back to Top