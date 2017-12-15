Devices and Modules No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later

Overview

This articles consolidates device and module model compatibility support that has been dropped in recent NI-DAQmx releases. Using these devices with NI-DAQmx in unsupported versions will result devices that are missing or fail to show up in Windows Device Manager or Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). LabVIEW or other environments calling these modules will report errors if updated to these versions of NI-DAQmx.

Table of Contents

  1. Devices and Modules that are no longer supported in NI-DAQmx
  2. To Check NI-DAQmx Compatibility with Your Device or Module
  3. Additional Resources

1. Devices and Modules that are no longer supported in NI-DAQmx

Last Supported in NI-DAQmx Version for DAQ Devices and Modules
Device or Module Last Supported in NI-DAQmx Version
NI ENET-9163 NI-DAQmx 17.5
NI WLS-9163 NI-DAQmx 17.5
NI cDAQ-9172 NI-DAQmx 17.5
NI 9233 NI-DAQmx 17.5

 

2. To Check NI-DAQmx Compatibility with Your Device or Module

NI-DAQmx readme's contain the most up to date information for device and module compatibility with each version.  You can find some NI-DAQmx readme’s in NI Manuals, and the rest can be accessed through NI Downloads for NI-DAQmx.  Click here for more information on where to find your readme, which also contains other information like Operating System (OS) support, Application Development Environment (ADE) support, known issues and bug fixes.

 

3. Additional Resources

 

