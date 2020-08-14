The Developing Test Programs Using TestStand course teaches you how to navigate the TestStand environment and quickly create test applications that satisfy your test needs using different design languages. This course prepares you to use existing TestStand features and best practices to create and deploy test sequences as a complete test system.
Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days
Virtual: Four (4) 4-hour sessions, plus homework
New TestStand users
Engineers and test developers tasked with creating or maintaining test programs
Users and technical managers evaluating TestStand in purchasing decisions
TestStand users pursuing the Certified TestStand Developer certification
A familiarity with LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI, or C programming
Recommended Courses (depending on your code development application): LabVIEW Core 1, LabWindows™/CVI Core 1
TestStand Version 2014 SP1 or later
LabVIEW Professional Development System Version 2015 or later
LabWindows/CVI Version 2015 or later
Develop modular test applications in the TestStand environment and distribute them to test stations
Develop test code in LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI and call that test code from TestStand
Use TestStand tools
Execute a test sequence and generate a test report
Configure TestStand to test devices in series or in parallel
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|What is TestStand?
|This lesson introduces TestStand, the role of test management software, and the benefits of using TestStand to develop your test applications.
|
|Creating Test Sequences
|This lesson describes the steps involved in creating a test sequence to implement a basic test.
|
|Controlling TestStand Execution
|This lesson discusses various built-in TestStand features that you can use to identify and fix problems in a test sequence.
|
|Troubleshooting Test Sequences
|This lesson describes techniques for modifying a test sequence to execute differently based on test conditions or settings.
|
|Reusing Code in a Sequence
|This lesson describes several ways to improve the modularity and reusability of your test code to avoid code duplication.
|
|Storing and Presenting Test Results
|This lesson introduces report generation and database logging. You learn how to use built-in TestStand features to customize the data that is reported or logged.
|
|Executing a Test Sequence for Multiple UUTs
|This lesson describes how you can configure a test sequence to test multiple UUTs.
|
|Executing Tests in Parallel
|This lesson introduces parallel testing to improve test throughput and describes how you can synchronize execution of parallel test steps.
|
|Deploying a Test Sequence
|This lesson explores methods for deploying a test sequence to the production floor based on your test system needs.
|
Depending on your code development application: LabVIEW Core 2, LabWindows
Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning, LabVIEW Instrument Control, RF, or other hardware courses
