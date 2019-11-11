Accelerate Scientific Discovery with a Customizable Off-the-Shelf Platform

Large-Scale Experimental Research (LSER)
Scientists need higher particle energies and plasma power to conduct large-scale, groundbreaking research. Customizing commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems enables engineers to build unique measurement, diagnostic, and control systems that are highly available and cost effective.
Accelerator and tokamak measurement and control systems require a broad range of I/O, signal processing, and connectivity. And engineers must deliver these systems while balancing costs, tight schedules, and reliability metrics. NI’s software-defined COTS platform uses state-of-the-art components and subsystems to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions for your applications. For decades, researchers and scientists have relied on NI’s modular instrumentation and application software to help them work better, smarter, and faster to achieve their goals from design to production.
The NI Beam Positioning Monitoring and Control Solution enables you to perform demanding measurements from many channels and use high-speed signal processing for closed-loop control.
CERN uses LabVIEW and PXI hardware to measure and control, in real time, particle beams in the Large Hadron Collider.
The Tokamak Diagnostic Data Acquisition System provides customized diagnostics with high-performance measurement and signal processing.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
Our Commitment
Services to Ensure Success
NI complements its industry-leading products with experts around the globe who deliver services to help you achieve your goals. NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs to help drive your success.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.