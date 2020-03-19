The Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW Course covers the fundamental concepts of object-oriented design and programming and then demonstrates how those concepts are implemented in LabVIEW. Object-oriented design (OOD) encourages cleaner interfaces between sections of code and results in code that is easier to debug and scales better for large programming teams. Object-oriented programming is the development of code in a language that enforces object-oriented design principles.
Instructor-led Classroom: Two (2) Days
Instructor-led Online: Three (3) 4-hour sessions, plus homework
LabVIEW users who need to improve the readability, scalability, maintainability, or reusability of their code
LabVIEW users who want to develop code that is easier to debug
LabVIEW users who are familiar with object-oriented programming in other languages and want to know how to implement object-oriented designs in LabVIEW
LabVIEW Core 3 Course or equivalent experience
LabVIEW Professional Development System
Determine the appropriateness of using an object-oriented approach to develop an application
Design an application using object-oriented design principles
Implement a basic class hierarchy using LabVIEW classes
Use LabVIEW features that provide additional functionality to LabVIEW classes
Implement an application using common object-oriented design patterns
Modify an existing LabVIEW application to replace common patterns with LabVIEW objects
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|Introduction
|Given a development project, the learner will be able to determine if an object-oriented approach should be used for designing and implementing the application.
|Designing an Object-Oriented Application
|Given a development project, you will learn how to derive a class hierarchy for the application using object-oriented design principles.
|Object-Oriented Programming in LabVIEW
|Given a development project and a class hierarchy, you will learn how to develop and use classes in LabVIEW that are readable, scalable, maintainable, and reusable.
|Object-Oriented Tools and Design Patterns
|Given a development project and a class hierarchy, you will learn how to develop an object-oriented LabVIEW application that leverages one or more existing tools or design patterns.
|Reviewing an Object-Oriented Application
|Given a completed LabVIEW application, you will learn how to review, refactor, and deploy the code using good object-oriented design and programming practices.
