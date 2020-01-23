This document contains the FlexLogger 2020 R1 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of FlexLogger 2020 R1. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|958021
|
Built-In CJC Not Selectable for PXIe-4302/3
For the PXIe-4302 and PXIe-4303 modules, the option to select the Built-In CJC, which is provided by the terminal block, is not available.
Workaround: There is no option to select the Built-In CJC, but you can still select and configure a constant CJC Source.
|
