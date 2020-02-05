Home Innovations Electronics Electronics Functional Test Standardize Production Test Software

Standardize Production Test Software for PCBAs and Electronic Devices

The vast majority of test project man-hours are spent on software development, so the choices that teams make in software tools and architecture have significant impact on deployment schedules. Standardizing software across a team or organization increases both efficiency and proficiency, lowering the risk of missed deadlines and improving test quality and reliability. Test software must:

 

  • Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements
  • Operate within the expected cycle-time limit
  • Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule
  • Provide systems information and test data to meet process requirements

NI's Production Test Software Solution

  • TestStand and LabVIEW software provide rapid development of complex test steps and sequences.
  • SystemLink™ software deploys updates and democratizes data insights to optimize operational efficiency.
  • PXI instrumentation drivers integrate seamlessly to ensure complete and accurate test coverage without having to rely on a lot of additional software.

Solution Advantages

  • Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.

  • Increase throughput with fast measurement speed and built-in parallel testing software functions.

  • Enhance the contribution of each team member with a solution that encourages development across multiple domains with a single skill set.

“The NI platform (especially LabVIEW and TestStand) has greatly increased our productivity and is a department standard. It probably saves us at least 40 hours on each project.”

-Makenna Shaske, Test Development Engineer, Benchmark Electronics

BUILD YOUR SOLUTION WITH THE NI ECOSYSTEM

NI Alliance Partner Network

The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.

Services and Support

NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.

Talk with a Technical Expert about Your Test Needs

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.