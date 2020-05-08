LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module Bug Fixes

Created May 8, 2020

Visão geral

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module and LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
987877

HTML Graph / Chart Does Not Render When Running WebVI in Firefox v74 & v75

LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module is out of specification, resulting in the graph being broken in Firefox v74 and v75. Installing the LabVIEW NXG 4.0.1 Web Module patch mitigates risk of the graph/chart breaking for future versions of Firefox/other browsers.

Workaround:

Use a different browser, such as Firefox v76.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW NXG Web Module 4.0

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW NXG Web Module 4.0.1

Added:

May 11, 2020

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).