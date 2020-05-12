NI Automotive Journal

Current Issue

Testing the Vehicle Electronics of Tomorrow Today

  • Learn about changing vehicle electronics architectures
  • Discover how HIL testing reduced Akebono's time-to-market
  • Preview the upcoming ECU Test System for end-of-line functional test

Q4 + 2019

Testing Vehicular Communication of Tomorrow Today

  • Explore V2X and continuous innovation
  • Learn about automating IVI/car multimedia tests
  • Find out how Mazda reduced test cost by 90 percent

Q3 + 2019

Testing the Electric Vehicles of Tomorrow Today

  • Survive the EV Revolution
  • Learn about Single-Level HIL Inverter Test
  • Find out how Subaru is advancing Hybrid Vehicle Testing through HIL

Q2 + 2019

Testing the Autonomous Vehicles of Tomorrow Today

  • Explore Automotive and Tech Industries Converge
  • Learn about Radar Sensor Production Test
  • Find out how Altran developed a Hardware-in-the-Loop Testbed for Sensor Fusion-Based ADAS