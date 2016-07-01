LabVIEW 2013 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 13.0.1
December 2013
This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2013 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including system requirements, installation instructions, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2013 SP1, and known issues.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x
NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003
|Windows
|Run-Time Engine
|Development Environment
|Processor
|Pentium III/Celeron 866 MHz or equivalent
|Pentium 4M or equivalent
|RAM
|256 MB
|1 GB
|Screen Resolution
|1024 x 768 Pixels
|1024 x 768 Pixels
|Operating System
|Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista (32-bit and 64-bit)
Windows XP SP3 (32-bit)
Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)
|Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista (32-bit and 64-bit)
Windows XP SP3 (32-bit)
Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)
Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)
|Disk Space
|407 MB
|3.5 GB (includes default drivers from the NI Device Drivers DVD)
|Color Palette
|N/A
|LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color.
|Temporary Files Directory
|N/A
|LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. National Instruments recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory.
|Adobe Reader
|N/A
|You must have Adobe Reader installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals.
|Note The following list describes restrictions for using LabVIEW on Windows:
Depending on whether you are installing LabVIEW for the first time or upgrading from a previous version, refer to one of the following documents for information about installing LabVIEW:
You can access the LabVIEW Installation Guide and the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com as well as on the installation media.
Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2013 SP1.
When run on Windows (64-bit), LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (32-bit).
Refer to the National Instruments website for information about obtaining a copy of LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit).
LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Refer to the National Instruments website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit). For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit).
LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. No additional modules support LabVIEW 2013 SP1 (64-bit).
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2013 SP1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|408914
|Using save for previous on a For Loop containing a subdiagram label in LabVIEW 2013 causes the loop N terminal to appear on top of the subdiagram label
|408955
|Crash when deleting a newly created comment with Automatic Tool Selection turned off
|415901
|When repairing LabVIEW 2013, the service locator dependency is uninstalled
|416470
|Using the Get Waveform Attribute in a subVI can cause incorrect data to be returned to the main VI
|420622
|If an HTTP method VI outputs an analog waveform it cannot be locally debugged
|422680
|Deploying a Web service to the Application Web Server gives an error "NI Application Web Server service is still starting"
|423373
|Under certain conditions, a compiler optimization will cause array shift registers to share memory space
|423385
|In LabVIEW 2013, once a Type Definition is made a Strict Type Def, it cannot be made non-strict
|423616
|If a LabVIEW executable containing .NET is included in an installer, it will fail to run when installed
|425800
|Calling Quit LabVIEW VI will not quit LabVIEW if the calling VI also contains an Event structure handling the Application Instance Close Event
|426140
|Building an installer with VIs that contain unsatisfied dependencies within diagram disable structures fails with "Error Generating Preview"
|429282
|In LabVIEW 2013, including VIs from some libraries causes building an installer to fail with error 1 "Error Generating Preview"
|429509
|LabVIEW 64-bit can crash when passing data to a Call Library Function Node that modifies the input data
|429724
|Under certain circumstances, an internal race condition can cause the LabVIEW UI thread to stop updating front panel objects
|429726
|.NET event callbacks to VIs that are already unloaded cause memory access violations
|430748
|Robust fix needed for .NET events calling back to VI that has already been de-registered
|434571
|In LabVIEW 64-bit manipulating arrays with the Array Subset node can cause LabVIEW to crash
The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:
To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method does not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.
You can also recompile VIs in a specified directory using the following steps:
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher.
NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile in the Apps view. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.
|Note NI MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch NI MAX either from the Apps view or from within NI Launcher.
For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as NI MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:
|Current Application
|Icon Location
|Pin to Action
|Windows 8.x Desktop
|Desktop Taskbar
|Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar
|Windows 8.x Desktop
|Start screen
|Right-click application and select Pin to Start
|Windows 8.x Start screen
|Desktop Taskbar
|Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen
If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files from the Apps view. To get to the Apps view, right-click anywhere on the Start screen and select All apps (Windows 8) or click the down arrow on the bottom left of the screen (Windows 8.1).
For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.
National Instruments LabVIEW will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of LabVIEW that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|NI LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|NI LabWindows™/CVI™
|cvi_lifecycle
|NI Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|NI TestStand
|tslcp
|NI DIAdem
|ddlcp
|NI SignalExpress
|selcp
|NI VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
