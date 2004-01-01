LabVIEW 2011 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 11.0.1

December 2011

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2011 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2011 SP1, changes from LabVIEW 2011, and a link to the Web page that contains known issues for LabVIEW.

Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for more information about upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2011 and related service packs. Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for installation instructions and a complete list of system requirements. After you install LabVIEW, refer to the labview\manuals directory to access these documents. You also can access the LabVIEW Release Notes and LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for the latest information about LabVIEW 2011 SP1.

Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

Installing LabVIEW 2011 SP1

Installing Another Language Version

Licensing

Known Issues

LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit)

Additions to the LabVIEW Help

Bug Fixes

Notice Regarding Microsoft Silverlight Installation and Redistribution

If you have LabVIEW 2011 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2011 SP1 without uninstalling LabVIEW 2011.

Note: You cannot have both LabVIEW 2011 and LabVIEW 2011 SP1 installed simultaneously because LabVIEW 2011 SP1 installs over LabVIEW 2011.

If you do not have LabVIEW 2011 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2011 SP1 without first installing LabVIEW 2011.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about installing LabVIEW on Windows.

If you have installed another language version of LabVIEW 2011 SP1, uninstall that version before you install the new language version.

LabVIEW relies on licensing activation. You must activate a valid LabVIEW license before you can run LabVIEW. To activate the license, use the serial number you received as part of your installation package. If you upgrade to LabVIEW 2011 SP1 from LabVIEW 2011, use your existing LabVIEW 2011 serial number during installation.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about licensing in LabVIEW.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2011 and related service packs.

When run on Windows (64-bit), LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (32-bit).

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for information about obtaining a copy of LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Hardware

LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Drivers are available for DAQ devices, VISA devices, GPIB devices, and image acquisition devices. For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Modules

LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. LabVIEW 2011 SP1 (64-bit) does not support any additional modules.

The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help, the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes, or both:

In previous versions of LabVIEW, the NewRange event data field for the Scale Range Change event ignores custom offset and multiplier values you set for a graph or chart. In LabVIEW 2011 and related service packs, the NewRange event data field factors in custom offset and multiplier values in the results it returns. In previous versions of LabVIEW, if you use code to work around this issue, you need to update the code in LabVIEW 2011.

The following table contains the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2011 SP1. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 202432 Throw the error with detailed message for the ReserveEPDS function in generated .NET assembly 241971 GenLeaInstruction, mapping null reg, EventData copy err=1 errors when debugging an .exe 288455 Shared variable not updated when changing representation 300856 Unable to use certain smart probes when debugging LabVIEW-built DLLs 304328 Typecasting an empty I/O constant to a numeric array crashes LabVIEW 304531 Red dot not working correctly for variants 305157 LabVIEW crashes when unflattening an empty string to a specific cluster 305220 Solve Linear Equations.vi can return incorrect values on Real-Time 306797 Cannot create indicator/control/constant for refnum data types from XML property and invoke nodes 307318 Crash when merging a change to a class control/indicator 307687 Error 1012 merging VIs from command line 308464 LabVIEW cannot build some large applications because it fills the image table 308503 Marking VIs as NOT source only will crash LabVIEW unless panels/diagrams are force loaded first 309233 LabVIEW 2011 crashes when doing a cut and paste of a system checkbox 309834 Access violation (0xC0000005) at EIP=0x00764624 310077 Variable browse dialog doesn't show any deployed IOVs 310513 LabVIEW can crash when aborting a VI using Asynchronous Call by Reference 310850 Internal error (OxA824222F) on user cancel of VI load 311279 Deploying a web service will fail 311460 Silver XY Graph - palette buttons are wrong color when toggled 312257 Executable build fails and locks the LabVIEW User Interface after finishing 312332 Charts history changed memory usage between LabVIEW 2010 and LabVIEW 2011 313231 LabVIEW Application Builder cannot deploy Mean.vi when setting passwords to the Analysis library 314062 Silver listbox control does not gray disabled item 315103 Execution-time crash with Scan Value.vi 315365 Enum/Ring control in Silver palette results in Generic Error on save 315378 Project loads significantly slow if .lvlps file is present after a build 315726 "Prompt for a comment on save VI" during builds 315878 Internal error (0xF50EFD7B) 316379 Assembly load error 1589 when using '#' in the assembly path 316408 LabVIEW 2011 crashes after running and closing a VI that uses packed library 316606 Strict typedefs containing a Named IO reference refuse to allow their label to be written via scripting. 316641 LabVIEW 2011 does not limit internal warning prints (to the log file) 316909 Custom license agreements are not displayed on LabVIEW-built installers 318426 Callers of items in packed library that are in subitems don't get their links updated properly. 320393 Owner references for controls within a typedef cluster do not match cluster reference 322188 VI Revision History "prompt for comment when a VI is closed" doesn't save comment

Recompiling VIs for Bug Fixes

The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:

316408—LabVIEW 2011 crashes after running and closing a VI that uses packed library

To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method does not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.

You also can force a recompile of all VIs in a specified directory using the following steps.

Open LabVIEW. Select Tools»Advanced»Mass Compile to display the Mass Compile dialog box. Navigate to the desired directory and click the Current Folder button. Click the Mass Compile button to force a recompile of all VIs in that directory. Click the Done button to return to LabVIEW.

Installing Microsoft Silverlight

Some NI components require Microsoft Silverlight. If you do not have Silverlight installed on your computer, but you do have Internet access, you can download the installer from Microsoft at http://www.microsoft.com/silverlight/. If you do not have Internet access, you can install Silverlight from this NI distribution media.

Using Microsoft Silverlight

You may not use any H.264/MPEG-4 AVC and/or VC-1 technology or codecs included in or with Microsoft Silverlight software which may be provided by NI as Third Party Software, including for the purpose of encoding or decoding video in compliance with, or making use of, the H.264/AVC visual standard or the VC-1 video standard.

Redistribution of Microsoft Silverlight

If you create and distribute software applications that contain NI components that also use Microsoft Silverlight, you may be authorized to include Silverlight in installers or on physical media as long as you comply with certain requirements. Refer to the notice.txt file in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information\Microsoft Silverlight 4.0 directory or the NI standard End User License Agreement (EULA) located in the <National Instruments>\Common\MDF\EULADepot\NIReleased directory for more information.

Copyright

© 2004–2011 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

For copyright notices, conditions, and disclaimers, including information regarding certain third-party components used in LabVIEW, refer to the Copyright topic of the LabVIEW Help.

Trademarks

LabVIEW, National Instruments, NI, ni.com, LabVIEW, the National Instruments corporate logo, and the Eagle logo are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Refer to the Trademark Information at ni.com/trademarks for other National Instruments trademarks.

Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.