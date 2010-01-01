LabVIEW 2010 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 10.0.1

December 2010

This file contains important last-minute information about LabVIEW 2010 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2010 SP1, changes from LabVIEW 2010, and a link to the Web page that contains known issues for LabVIEW.

Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for more information about upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2010 and related service packs. Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for installation instructions and a complete list of system requirements. After you install LabVIEW, refer to the labview\manuals directory to access these documents. You also can access the LabVIEW Release Notes and LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for the latest information about LabVIEW 2010 SP1.

Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

Installing LabVIEW 2010 SP1

Installing Another Language Version

Licensing

Known Issues

LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit)

Additions to the LabVIEW Help

Bug Fixes

If you have LabVIEW 2010 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2010 SP1 without uninstalling LabVIEW 2010.

Note: You cannot have both LabVIEW 2010 and LabVIEW 2010 SP1 installed simultaneously because LabVIEW 2010 SP1 installs over LabVIEW 2010.

If you do not have LabVIEW 2010 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2010 SP1 without first installing LabVIEW 2010.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about installing LabVIEW on Windows.

If you have LabVIEW 2010 SP1 installed in another language, uninstall that version before you install the new language version.

LabVIEW relies on licensing activation. You must activate a valid LabVIEW license before you can run LabVIEW. To activate the license, use the serial number you received as part of your installation package. If you upgrade to LabVIEW 2010 SP1 from LabVIEW 2010, use your existing LabVIEW 2010 serial number during installation.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about licensing in LabVIEW.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2010 and related service packs.

When run on Windows (64-bit), LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (32-bit), including the LabVIEW Application Builder.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for information about obtaining a copy of LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Hardware

LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Drivers are available for DAQ devices, VISA devices, GPIB devices, and image acquisition devices. For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Modules

LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) does not support any additional modules.

The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help, the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes, or both:

The Mass Compile dialog box includes the Include warnings for read-only VIs checkbox, which determines whether the mass compile results include warnings next to the read-only VIs.

dialog box includes the checkbox, which determines whether the mass compile results include warnings next to the read-only VIs. The Advanced TDMS palette includes the TDMS Generate Random Data VI, which generates random data that you can use to test the performance of the Advanced TDMS VIs and functions.

palette includes the TDMS Generate Random Data VI, which generates random data that you can use to test the performance of the Advanced TDMS VIs and functions. The TDMS Configure Asynchronous Writes function does not include the data mode input.

input. On the Web Server page of the Options dialog box, the Configure Web Application Server button launches NI Web-based Monitoring and Configuration on the local system.

page of the dialog box, the button launches NI Web-based Monitoring and Configuration on the local system. On the Web Server page of the Options dialog box, the Enable Web Server checkbox is renamed Enable Remote Panel Server .

page of the dialog box, the checkbox is renamed . In the Icon Editor dialog box, select Edit»Import Icon from Owning Library to import the icon of the owning project library. LabVIEW creates a user layer with the name NI_Library and with the icon of the owning library as the glyph. If a user layer with that name already exists, the new user layer overwrites the existing user layer.

dialog box, select to import the icon of the owning project library. LabVIEW creates a user layer with the name and with the icon of the owning library as the glyph. If a user layer with that name already exists, the new user layer overwrites the existing user layer. The VISA Find Resource function returns error code -1073807343 if the system locates no devices.

LabVIEW 2010 and related service packs do not support the Disconnect Polys And Typedefs method.

If you wire a combination of signed and unsigned integers to the upper limit , x , and lower limit inputs of the In Range and Coerce function, the data type of the coerced(x) output must be large enough to represent the full range of possible input values. If the coerced(x) output is an unsigned integer, the signed input values must be positive because an unsigned integer cannot represent a negative number.

, , and inputs of the In Range and Coerce function, the data type of the output must be large enough to represent the full range of possible input values. If the output is an unsigned integer, the signed input values must be positive because an unsigned integer cannot represent a negative number. When a change to a VI in a packed project library impacts the inplaceness of the connector pane, by default the caller VI adapts to inplaceness changes. As a result, you do not need to recompile the VI that calls the packed library. If you want the caller VI to recompile when the inplaceness changes, remove the checkmark from the Callers adapt at run time to Exported VI connector pane state checkbox on the Connector Pane State page of the Packed Library Properties dialog box. If you make a non-inplaceness change to a VI in a packed library, the VI must recompile.

checkbox on the page of the dialog box. If you make a non-inplaceness change to a VI in a packed library, the VI must recompile. Some National Instruments components require Microsoft Silverlight 4.0. If you use a component that requires Silverlight, a dialog box prompts you to install Silverlight from the Internet. Microsoft Silverlight 4.0 is available from the Microsoft Web site at microsoft.com/silverlight.

Due to compiler optimizations in LabVIEW 2010 and related service packs, VIs can execute faster but might take up to five times longer to compile. You might not notice these changes unless you load a large VI. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for more information about compiler optimizations.

The following table contains the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2010 SP1. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 142433 LabVIEW 8.6 internal error. Failure in drawmgr.cpp at line 2548 231395 Closing VI without quitting out of reorder cluster elements mode crashes LabVIEW 234701 Unexpected behavior in Local domain property page 236536 Tagger crashes on startup if it contains a dataset I/O server whose dataset id is set to a network boolean variable without the value. 237220 LabVIEW 2009 SP1 TD80ReadWrite.cpp line 1487 237547 Opening block diagram with shared variable node bound to I/O variable crashes 64-bit LabVIEW 238566 You cannot remote debug an application with an XControl in it. 239042 The Open VI Reference primitive cannot open VIs in the .Net Interop Assembly 239399 LabVIEW 2009 Mac OS X Runtime with 2 LabVIEW Frameworks - InitLVClient failed 240373 Upgrade issue is 2010 from 821: a broken wire appears in 2010 240387 Trying to include Web UI Builder xap in a web service makes it fail to deploy 240502 Creating a source distribution with the main destination set to a library will not work correctly 240720 Array subset doesn't get copied at inplace node boundary 240745 FP sane crash in LabVIEW 2010 from copying a wire with a label 240985 Strange edit time behavior with the Search Variable Container primitive. 241479 When copying a project library .lvlib , stopping search for needed VI aborts LabVIEW 242182 Paste operation in icon editor creates two layers instead of just one 242603 LabVIEW 2010 crashes on compile if you have a divide primitive with dominator less than 1 wired to the for loop count terminal (N) 242693 A Packed Project Library will not export VIs that did not have block diagrams before the build 242778 Library (or class or XControl) may become corrupted by saving a reference to non-existent untitled VI 242796 LabVIEW fails to compare VIs that contain feedback nodes set to show their enable terminal 242867 InstallQuitNotification() doesn't work in LabVIEW built .Net Assembly and Shared Library 243091 New radix for string control manipulation crashes LabVIEW in some cases 243106 Broken wires or bad terminals with Insert Into Array primitive crashes LabVIEW 2010 243380 Intensity Chart crash in LabVIEW 243625 Nested libraries cause unnecessary dirty dot. 243921 64-bit LabVIEW 2010 won't deploy web services by default 243963 64-bit LabVIEW 2010 doesn't install clientaccesspolicy.xml to www folder 244148 Certain Trigonometric Functions Return Incorrect Results in LabVIEW 2010 when Using Extended Precision Inputs 244224 Specific out of memory exception caught in llvm gencode 244393 AppBuilder on Linux uses wrong file name for configuration file destinations 244819 Creating a snippet of code combination with breakpoint throws cpp error: Signal.cpp line 3077 245129 LabVIEW App crashes when resizing Modern vertical toggle switch 245334 Error 74 with .NET reference and "Create Database.vi" 245571 Control References no longer colored by data type 245609 Connector Pane Terminals Lose "Required" Setting When Switching with Ctrl-Click 245844 Building a Packed Library hangs LabVIEW 245915 Recursive VI cause a crash when saved for previous 246156 ThEvent.cpp line 236 in LabVIEW 2010 246254 Always Included libraries show blank target in shared variable deployment page 246375 Unexplained broken wire when local variable of Chart control interacts with uninitialized shift registers 246497 LabVIEW 2010 hangs when you expand a RFSG property node that has been changed to set to default 246593 Power of X and Y-th Root of X returns incorrect result when using single precision numbers 246611 CPUID(4) provided cache that CPUID(2) did not. Intel cache parse may need an update 246673 64-bit Application web server does not install clientaccesspolicy.xml 246681 lvwsdsc not generated correctly unless your VI is in your project directory 246966 Write to Text File output changed from LabVIEW 2009 to 2010 if the user selects cancel in the file dialog 247151 setXML invoke node crashes LabVIEW 2010 247379 Remove then Undo of Tab Control Crashes LabVIEW 247384 TestStand Error -18004 When Attempting to Configure or Execute LabVIEW 2010 VIs While Debugging My LabVIEW User Interface in LabVIEW 2010 247501 Export Simplified Image option for graphs does not appear in a LabVIEW 2010 executable 247734 Browse dialog of path control returns wrong path 247859 LabVIEW crashes when opening VI containing a particular Simulation Node 248065 Application Builder fails with Error 74 with upgraded .NET and a dll call 248143 Compiling a VI which has a FXP data wired to a Loop-N terminal of a for loop results in LabVIEW crash. 248224 Customers can build executables using third party toolkits in evaluation mode 248822 VI Created in 2010 Gives "VI Failed To Compile" Error 249216 Cleanup block diagram can crash if wire label is moved off of a wire 249978 Failed to convert .NET Object to Variant error when calling NationalInstruments.LabVIEW.Interop.DoubleWaveform 250080 Control Value -> Get All not working in 2010 250119 LabVIEW crashes if you delete a compound arithmetic primitive with a breakpoint 250488 NI Web-Based Monitoring and Configuration not installed with stand-alone web service 251229 Adjusting X-Scale Multiplier Property Affects Graph Annotations 251397 Broken wires or bad terminals with Insert Into Array primitive crashes LabVIEW 2010 252210 LabVIEW Crashes when Summing an Array Created from a Cluster when a Fixed Length Data Element is also Present in the Cluster 252215 Odd behavior when moving a wire's label 252230 Custom Probes don't work for Chart 252406 LabVIEW 2010 undo does not unzoom plot with undo 252697 Unable to create a new Library inside a project using invoke node 252799 datamgr.cpp crash line 2720 when using strict type def control containing XControl 253243 Print.VI to HTML crashes LabVIEW when using Complete Format with a 2010 Custom Control 253844 XControl issue when upgrading: property "Name" not accessable correctly 254255 Opening a VI inside a packed project library that calls the Create Reports Express VI in the RTE crashes the RTE 254558 LabVIEW crashes when right-clicking on listbox in Control Editor 254821 LabVIEW built executable with network streams won't exit process 255166 Opening VI with floating broken wire crashes LabVIEW. 255982 Child Class Property Node does not output until deleting and rewiring any part of the VI 256172 Source distributions link incorrectly against classes inside of packed libraries 256324 Indicator in LabVIEW 2010 subVI does not update from local variable 256768 Ctrl Val.Set method returns error 1 in executable 257197 Error Constant erroneously added to Variant to Data

The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:

240720—Array subset doesn't get copied at inplace node boundary

246966—Write to Text File output changed from LabVIEW 2009 to 2010 if the user selects cancel in the file dialog

255982—Child Class Property Node does not output until deleting and rewiring any part of the VI

256324—Indicator in LabVIEW 2010 subVI does not update from local variable

276831—Output of zero generated from the multiply node with certain DAQmx properties and VIs when using highlight execution

To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method does not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.

You also can force a recompile of all VIs in a specified directory using the following steps.

Open LabVIEW. Select Tools»Advanced»Mass Compile to display the Mass Compile dialog box. Navigate to the desired directory and click the Current Folder button. Click the Mass Compile button to force a recompile of all VIs in that directory. Click the Done button to return to LabVIEW.

Copyright

© 2010 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

For copyright notices, conditions, and disclaimers, including information regarding certain third-party components used in LabVIEW, refer to the Copyright topic of the LabVIEW Help.

Trademarks

LabVIEW, National Instruments, NI, ni.com, LabVIEW, the National Instruments corporate logo, and the Eagle logo are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Refer to the Trademark Information at ni.com/trademarks for other National Instruments trademarks.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.