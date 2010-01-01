LabVIEW 2010 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 10.0.1
This file contains important last-minute information about LabVIEW 2010 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2010 SP1, changes from LabVIEW 2010, and a link to the Web page that contains known issues for LabVIEW.
Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for more information about upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2010 and related service packs. Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for installation instructions and a complete list of system requirements. After you install LabVIEW, refer to the labview\manuals directory to access these documents. You also can access the LabVIEW Release Notes and LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com.
Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.
Installing LabVIEW 2010 SP1
Installing Another Language Version
Licensing
Known Issues
LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit)
Additions to the LabVIEW Help
Bug Fixes
If you have LabVIEW 2010 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2010 SP1 without uninstalling LabVIEW 2010.
Note: You cannot have both LabVIEW 2010 and LabVIEW 2010 SP1 installed simultaneously because LabVIEW 2010 SP1 installs over LabVIEW 2010.
If you do not have LabVIEW 2010 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2010 SP1 without first installing LabVIEW 2010.
If you have LabVIEW 2010 SP1 installed in another language, uninstall that version before you install the new language version.
LabVIEW relies on licensing activation. You must activate a valid LabVIEW license before you can run LabVIEW. To activate the license, use the serial number you received as part of your installation package. If you upgrade to LabVIEW 2010 SP1 from LabVIEW 2010, use your existing LabVIEW 2010 serial number during installation.
When run on Windows (64-bit), LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (32-bit), including the LabVIEW Application Builder.
LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Drivers are available for DAQ devices, VISA devices, GPIB devices, and image acquisition devices. For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit).
LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (64-bit) does not support any additional modules.
The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help, the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes, or both:
The following table contains the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2010 SP1. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|142433
|LabVIEW 8.6 internal error. Failure in drawmgr.cpp at line 2548
|231395
|Closing VI without quitting out of reorder cluster elements mode crashes LabVIEW
|234701
|Unexpected behavior in Local domain property page
|236536
|Tagger crashes on startup if it contains a dataset I/O server whose dataset id is set to a network boolean variable without the value.
|237220
|LabVIEW 2009 SP1 TD80ReadWrite.cpp line 1487
|237547
|Opening block diagram with shared variable node bound to I/O variable crashes 64-bit LabVIEW
|238566
|You cannot remote debug an application with an XControl in it.
|239042
|The Open VI Reference primitive cannot open VIs in the .Net Interop Assembly
|239399
|LabVIEW 2009 Mac OS X Runtime with 2 LabVIEW Frameworks - InitLVClient failed
|240373
|Upgrade issue is 2010 from 821: a broken wire appears in 2010
|240387
|Trying to include Web UI Builder xap in a web service makes it fail to deploy
|240502
|Creating a source distribution with the main destination set to a library will not work correctly
|240720
|Array subset doesn't get copied at inplace node boundary
|240745
|FP sane crash in LabVIEW 2010 from copying a wire with a label
|240985
|Strange edit time behavior with the Search Variable Container primitive.
|241479
|When copying a project library .lvlib , stopping search for needed VI aborts LabVIEW
|242182
|Paste operation in icon editor creates two layers instead of just one
|242603
|LabVIEW 2010 crashes on compile if you have a divide primitive with dominator less than 1 wired to the for loop count terminal (N)
|242693
|A Packed Project Library will not export VIs that did not have block diagrams before the build
|242778
|Library (or class or XControl) may become corrupted by saving a reference to non-existent untitled VI
|242796
|LabVIEW fails to compare VIs that contain feedback nodes set to show their enable terminal
|242867
|InstallQuitNotification() doesn't work in LabVIEW built .Net Assembly and Shared Library
|243091
|New radix for string control manipulation crashes LabVIEW in some cases
|243106
|Broken wires or bad terminals with Insert Into Array primitive crashes LabVIEW 2010
|243380
|Intensity Chart crash in LabVIEW
|243625
|Nested libraries cause unnecessary dirty dot.
|243921
|64-bit LabVIEW 2010 won't deploy web services by default
|243963
|64-bit LabVIEW 2010 doesn't install clientaccesspolicy.xml to www folder
|244148
|Certain Trigonometric Functions Return Incorrect Results in LabVIEW 2010 when Using Extended Precision Inputs
|244224
|Specific out of memory exception caught in llvm gencode
|244393
|AppBuilder on Linux uses wrong file name for configuration file destinations
|244819
|Creating a snippet of code combination with breakpoint throws cpp error: Signal.cpp line 3077
|245129
|LabVIEW App crashes when resizing Modern vertical toggle switch
|245334
|Error 74 with .NET reference and "Create Database.vi"
|245571
|Control References no longer colored by data type
|245609
|Connector Pane Terminals Lose "Required" Setting When Switching with Ctrl-Click
|245844
|Building a Packed Library hangs LabVIEW
|245915
|Recursive VI cause a crash when saved for previous
|246156
|ThEvent.cpp line 236 in LabVIEW 2010
|246254
|Always Included libraries show blank target in shared variable deployment page
|246375
|Unexplained broken wire when local variable of Chart control interacts with uninitialized shift registers
|246497
|LabVIEW 2010 hangs when you expand a RFSG property node that has been changed to set to default
|246593
|Power of X and Y-th Root of X returns incorrect result when using single precision numbers
|246611
|CPUID(4) provided cache that CPUID(2) did not. Intel cache parse may need an update
|246673
|64-bit Application web server does not install clientaccesspolicy.xml
|246681
|lvwsdsc not generated correctly unless your VI is in your project directory
|246966
|Write to Text File output changed from LabVIEW 2009 to 2010 if the user selects cancel in the file dialog
|247151
|setXML invoke node crashes LabVIEW 2010
|247379
|Remove then Undo of Tab Control Crashes LabVIEW
|247384
|TestStand Error -18004 When Attempting to Configure or Execute LabVIEW 2010 VIs While Debugging My LabVIEW User Interface in LabVIEW 2010
|247501
|Export Simplified Image option for graphs does not appear in a LabVIEW 2010 executable
|247734
|Browse dialog of path control returns wrong path
|247859
|LabVIEW crashes when opening VI containing a particular Simulation Node
|248065
|Application Builder fails with Error 74 with upgraded .NET and a dll call
|248143
|Compiling a VI which has a FXP data wired to a Loop-N terminal of a for loop results in LabVIEW crash.
|248224
|Customers can build executables using third party toolkits in evaluation mode
|248822
|VI Created in 2010 Gives "VI Failed To Compile" Error
|249216
|Cleanup block diagram can crash if wire label is moved off of a wire
|249978
|Failed to convert .NET Object to Variant error when calling NationalInstruments.LabVIEW.Interop.DoubleWaveform
|250080
|Control Value -> Get All not working in 2010
|250119
|LabVIEW crashes if you delete a compound arithmetic primitive with a breakpoint
|250488
|NI Web-Based Monitoring and Configuration not installed with stand-alone web service
|251229
|Adjusting X-Scale Multiplier Property Affects Graph Annotations
|251397
|Broken wires or bad terminals with Insert Into Array primitive crashes LabVIEW 2010
|252210
|LabVIEW Crashes when Summing an Array Created from a Cluster when a Fixed Length Data Element is also Present in the Cluster
|252215
|Odd behavior when moving a wire's label
|252230
|Custom Probes don't work for Chart
|252406
|LabVIEW 2010 undo does not unzoom plot with undo
|252697
|Unable to create a new Library inside a project using invoke node
|252799
|datamgr.cpp crash line 2720 when using strict type def control containing XControl
|253243
|Print.VI to HTML crashes LabVIEW when using Complete Format with a 2010 Custom Control
|253844
|XControl issue when upgrading: property "Name" not accessable correctly
|254255
|Opening a VI inside a packed project library that calls the Create Reports Express VI in the RTE crashes the RTE
|254558
|LabVIEW crashes when right-clicking on listbox in Control Editor
|254821
|LabVIEW built executable with network streams won't exit process
|255166
|Opening VI with floating broken wire crashes LabVIEW.
|255982
|Child Class Property Node does not output until deleting and rewiring any part of the VI
|256172
|Source distributions link incorrectly against classes inside of packed libraries
|256324
|Indicator in LabVIEW 2010 subVI does not update from local variable
|256768
|Ctrl Val.Set method returns error 1 in executable
|257197
|Error Constant erroneously added to Variant to Data
The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:
To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method does not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.
You also can force a recompile of all VIs in a specified directory using the following steps.
