LabVIEW 2009 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 9.0.1

December 2009

This file contains important last-minute information about LabVIEW 2009 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2009 SP1, changes from LabVIEW 2009, and a link to the Web page that contains known issues for LabVIEW. Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for more information about upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs. Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for installation instructions and a complete list of system requirements. After you install LabVIEW, refer to the labview\manuals directory to access these documents. You also can access the LabVIEW Release Notes and LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for the latest information about LabVIEW 2009 SP1.

Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

Installing LabVIEW 2009 SP1
Installing Another Language Version
Licensing
Known Issues
LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit)
Additions to the LabVIEW Help
Bug Fixes
Recompiling VIs for Bug Fixes

Installing LabVIEW 2009 SP1

If you have LabVIEW 2009 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2009 SP1 without uninstalling LabVIEW 2009. Note: Because LabVIEW installs LabVIEW 2009 SP1 over LabVIEW 2009, you cannot have both LabVIEW 2009 and LabVIEW 2009 SP1 installed simultaneously.

If you do not have LabVIEW 2009 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2009 SP1 without first installing LabVIEW 2009.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about installing LabVIEW on Windows.

Installing Another Language Version

If you have installed another language version of LabVIEW 2009 SP1, uninstall that version before you install the new language version.

Licensing

LabVIEW relies on licensing activation. You must activate a valid LabVIEW license before you can run LabVIEW. To activate the license, use the serial number you received as part of your installation package. If you upgrade to LabVIEW 2009 SP1 from LabVIEW 2009, use your existing LabVIEW 2009 serial number during installation.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about licensing in LabVIEW.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs.

Windows 7 Issues

National Instruments is committed to maintaining compatibility with Microsoft Windows technology changes. However, NI has become aware of a number of issues of potential significance regarding Microsoft Windows 7. To learn how Windows 7 affects your use of NI products, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code windows7.

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit)

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 is available in a 64-bit version of the LabVIEW Development System. When run on Windows Vista (64-bit version), LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than either a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (32-bit), including the LabVIEW Application Builder.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for information about obtaining a copy of LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Hardware

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Drivers are available for DAQ devices, VISA devices, GPIB devices, and image acquisition devices. For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Modules

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) does not support any additional add-ons.

Additions to the LabVIEW Help

The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help:

  • LabVIEW 2009 SP1 supports the Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit) editions. LabVIEW does not support the Windows Server non-R2 editions.
  • When you open a VI snippet .png file, LabVIEW 2009 SP1 displays the version of LabVIEW in which the VI snippet was saved in the upper right-hand corner of the image. To use the code of a VI snippet, the version of LabVIEW you are running must be the same as or later than the version of LabVIEW in which the VI snippet was saved.
  • You can configure LabVIEW 2009 SP1 to open each probe in its own window in addition to opening each probe in the Probe Watch Window. Refer to the Knowledge Base on ni.com for more information about opening individual probe windows.
  • In LabVIEW 8.6.x and earlier, you can define custom error codes in the range of 8999 through 8000 and 5000 through 9999. In LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs, you also can define custom error codes in the range of 500,000 through 599,999.
  • LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs include changes to the following VIs:
    • The mse output of the General Polynomial Fit VI and the General Linear Fit VI is renamed residue. The General Linear Fit VI also includes the covariance selector input that indicates whether the VI computes the covariance matrix.
    • The algorithm input of the General Polynomial Fit VI changed from a 32-bit unsigned enumerated data type to a 16-bit unsigned numeric data type.
    • The filter type input of the Bessel Filter PtByPt VI, Butterworth Filter PtByPt VI, Chebyshev Filter PtByPt VI, Elliptic Filter PtByPt VI, and Inverse Chebyshev Filter PtByPt VI changed from a 16-bit unsigned enumerated data type to a 32-bit unsigned enumerated data type.
    • The section and refnum inputs of the Get Key Names VI, the refnum input of the Get Section Names VI, and the refnum input of the Not a Config Data Refnum VI are required inputs.
    • The path input of the Get LV Class Default Value VI is renamed class path.
    • The class data output of the Get LV Class Default Value VI is renamed object.
    • The lv object output of the Get LV Class Path VI is renamed object.
  • LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs include the following miscellaneous VI behavior changes:
    • The Exponential Fit VI was rewritten with one new input and one changed input. Replace versions of this VI from previous versions of LabVIEW with an Exponential Fit VI from the Functions palette to use the new functionality.
    • The Gaussian Peak Fit VI was rewritten with two new inputs in LabVIEW 2009 and later. Replace versions of this VI from previous versions of LabVIEW with a Gaussian Peak Fit VI from the Functions palette to use the new functionality.
    • The Open Config Data VI was rewritten with one new input. Replace versions of this VI from previous versions of LabVIEW with an Open Config Data VI from the Functions palette to use the new functionality.
  • On the Pie Graph and Bar Graph, the Add, Delete, Up, and Down buttons are disabled.
  • In LabVIEW 8.6 and earlier, the user locale determines the font script. In LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs, the system locale determines the font script. To change the system locale, open the Windows Control Panel, double-click Regional and Language Options, click the Advanced tab of the Regional and Language Options dialog box, and select the language from the pull-down menu that correponds to the encoding you want to display in LabVIEW. After you select the language, you must restart the system.

Bug Fixes

The following table contains the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between LabVIEW 2009 and LabVIEW 2009 SP1. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed. Refer to the National Instruments Web site to view a list of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2009.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue
93296 4FSGQ6C4 Terminal information is not being passed correctly
122321 - Mixed Signal Graph does not resize plot legend when in executable
145796 - Choose implementation dialog does not bring-to-front VIs which are already open but hidden
158487 - Application Builder errors when building file with a slash in the file name
160585 - Error message when path is too long in building an application
162215 - Cannot change RT FIFO from multiple variable editor
171913 - 3D Graph Surface Plot Color Matrix Yields Colorless Surface
173068 - Error when trying to drop things from the HTML help
174619 - Open and Closing VIs with variables leak about 50-200 KB of memory
175643 - Deployment dialog display on built application
175788 - Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) could not be launched from LabVIEW on Windows 2000
175997 - 3D Comet Plot does not show the animation and static plot in application with default build settings
176266 - Plot of Waveform Graph cannot be renamed in property page if input terminal is wired
176379 - Crash when fixed point number is wired to a case structure
176597 - Get/Set Control Value and Run VI Methods fail when used with a strict VI reference to a reentrant VI
176834 - Inserting a feedback node on a wire drops corrupted feed forward node
176860 - Terminals property of feedback node doesn't include the enable terminal
177230 - Weather Monitor example readme file is corrupted for French
177239 - LabVIEW crashes when a VI tries to deploy its parent library programmatically
178232 - Block Diagram Clean Up may break VI when cleaning up large VIs
178234 - Data Value References wires do not coerce
178313 - VI hierarchy shows tip strip with old (library-qualified) name when VI is removed from the library
178614 - Type defined constant can lose value when updating to edited typedef if feedback node also on diagram
179002 - Changing variable container property node causes LabVIEW to crash
179140 - LabVIEW hangs when trying to restoring the topmost windows
179375 - LabVIEW crashes when using "To Variant" with Single Process variable
179472 - The Write to Measurement File Express VI cannot be set to "Save to series of files"
179677 - Dependency conflicts for internal VIs in stored in vi.lib may appear when upgrading projects
179711 - Web Service palette VI reads incorrectly
179854 - Invalid variable configuration when opening variable properties
180451 - Application builder UI hangs
181098 - Call Library Node with unwired Error Out no longer puts up error dialog
181478 - A class dynamically loaded into a running framework which statically loads its own child may not reserve the child's VIs correctly
181495 - Nested parallel FOR loops are not completely parallel
182053 - Custom About screen not displayed with a LabVIEW built application
182414 - Memory leak when probing an error cluster in a while loop
182420 - LabVIEW hangs when using highlight execution with more that 17 I/O Variables
182771 - Open VI Reference using strictly typed constant results in 1031 error
182831 - LLBs are not detected in project when located in auto-populating folders
182844 - Tab Controls don't save Default Visible Tab
182865 - VI Crashes on load if Call by Reference Node Statically Configured to a VI and has a Reference Out wired
182961 - New value node in timeout event structure
182990 - LabVIEW crashes when changing shared variable property
183005 - Save for Previous to 8.5 or older will crash if VI contains an event structure
183239 - LabVIEW crashes when adding a folder to project
183560 - Graph does not display timestamps on X-axis as expected when using timestamp data type
183837 - Type uintptr_t * cannot be built into a shared library (DLL)
183972 - Conflict message when main VI in project opens
184040 - Not a refnum constant wired to a mouse down event causes compile error
184077 - LabVIEW Load Error Code 3: Could Not Load Front Panel When Opening a VI in the Development Environment
184463 - Open VI Reference cannot recognize type when upgraded to LabVIEW 2009
184557 - User defined refnums are improperly grouped
185219 - Error 1502 while building a LabVIEW application
185348 - VIs with large data types (like the Enum) will crash on load after being saved in LabVIEW 2009
185812 - Crash when saving for previous version
185867 - Aggregate comparator causes LabVIEW to crash
185980 - Editing An Event Structure With A String Event Might Crash Localized Versions Of LabVIEW 2009
186211 - LabVIEW crashes when saving for previous version
186276 - Certain references (NI SoftMotion, WSN...) may incorrectly refer to data associated with a different reference
186392 - Cannot Save sparse rings with unit labels in LabVIEW 2009
186404 - Default values lost when upgrading from LabVIEW 7.1
186418 - Image Display control does not update using Value property node in a LabVIEW built application
186602 - Application Builder uses too much memory, which may result in build failures
187349 - Subtract output is wrong when coercing values to I64 or U64
187427 - Open and Close VI Reference take very long time when large project opened
187457 - Visible VI options in Web Server options of LabVIEW disabled.
187493 - Wrong behavior for some VIs in XML.lvlib
187670 - LabVIEW leaks memory when certain VIs in the NI_AALPro.lvlib are called using VI Server
187759 - Cannot launch LabVIEW 2009 when using Microsoft Mandatory User Profiles
188140 - Parallel port examples unusable in localized environment
188425 - .mnu files with same name conflict even if they have different namespaces.
188669 - Datalog Files Created in LabVIEW 2009 Cannot Be Opened in LabVIEW 8.6.x
189527 - LabVIEW crashes when using some ProjectIems property
189548 - LabVIEW Interop assembly cannot use cluster arrays properly
189649 - LabVIEW crashes when Open Application Reference uses IP Address and Open VI reference has empty path input
189820 - Clicking the ReadMe link from the autorun installation dialog will fail to open the html file in Internet Explorer 8
190472 - Opening large project crashes LabVIEW
190703 - LabVIEW can leak memory when the Extract Single Tone Information 1 Chan.vi is called using VI Server
190704 - LabVIEW Configuration File VIs leak memory when called using VI Server
190705 - LabVIEW can leak memory when the Error Cluster From Error Code.vi is called using VI Server
190758 - LabVIEW can leak memory when repeatedly opening a VI reference
191404 - LabVIEW fails to compile if decimate 1D array.vi is used with string arrays
191413 - gemv - General Matrix - Vector Product.vi in LabVIEW 2009 Produces incorrect result when run within a loop
191814 - Crash when loading LabVIEW runtime from NI TestStand
191830 - Not all probes work if multiple windows are open
192167 - Using Cast Unit Bases and Convert Unit VI with Array Subset VI gives compile error
192480 - Digital Graph legend does not scale properly
192579 - LabVIEW 7.1 Storage VIs can no longer overwrite TDM file bulk data after installation of LabVIEW 2009
192667 - Common subexpression elimination combines fixed-point arithmetic incorrectly in VIs with debugging disabled
194522 - Digital Waveform with empty data can crash LabVIEW
195627 - Information returned from a subVI is not consistent in LabVIEW 2009

Recompiling VIs for Bug Fixes

The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:

  • 179375—LabVIEW crashes when using To Variant with Single Process variable
  • 181098—Call Library Node with unwired Error Out no longer puts up error dialog
  • 184557—User defined refnums are improperly grouped
  • 186276—Certain references (NI SoftMotion, WSN...) may incorrectly refer to data associated with a different reference
  • 187349—Subtract output is wrong when coercing values to I64 or U64
  • 190703—LabVIEW can leak memory when the Extract Single Tone Information 1 Chan.vi is called using VI Server
  • 190704—LabVIEW Configuration File VIs leak memory when called using VI Server
  • 190705—LabVIEW can leak memory when the Error Cluster From Error Code.vi is called using VI Server
  • 190758—LabVIEW can leak memory when repeatedly opening a VI reference
  • 191404—LabVIEW fails to compile if decimate 1D array.vi is used with string arrays
  • 192667—Common subexpression elimination combines fixed-point arithmetic incorrectly in VIs with debugging disabled
  • 195627—Information returned from a subVI is not consistent

To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method will not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.

You also can force a recompile of all VIs in a specified directory using the following steps.

  1. Open LabVIEW.
  2. Select Tools»Advanced»Mass Compile to display the Mass Compile dialog box.
  3. Navigate to the desired directory and click the Current Folder button.
  4. Click the Mass Compile button to force a recompile of all VIs in that directory.
  5. Click the Done button to return to LabVIEW.

Copyright

© 2004–2009 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

For copyright notices, conditions, and disclaimers, including information regarding certain third-party components used in LabVIEW, refer to the Copyright topic of the LabVIEW Help.

Trademarks

National Instruments, NI, ni.com, LabVIEW, DIAdem, and NI TestStand are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Refer to the Terms of Use section on ni.com/legal for more information about National Instruments trademarks.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.