LabVIEW 2009 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 9.0.1

December 2009

This file contains important last-minute information about LabVIEW 2009 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2009 SP1, changes from LabVIEW 2009, and a link to the Web page that contains known issues for LabVIEW. Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for more information about upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs. Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for installation instructions and a complete list of system requirements. After you install LabVIEW, refer to the labview\manuals directory to access these documents. You also can access the LabVIEW Release Notes and LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for the latest information about LabVIEW 2009 SP1.

Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

Installing LabVIEW 2009 SP1

Installing Another Language Version

Licensing

Known Issues

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit)

Additions to the LabVIEW Help

Bug Fixes

Recompiling VIs for Bug Fixes

If you have LabVIEW 2009 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2009 SP1 without uninstalling LabVIEW 2009. Note: Because LabVIEW installs LabVIEW 2009 SP1 over LabVIEW 2009, you cannot have both LabVIEW 2009 and LabVIEW 2009 SP1 installed simultaneously.

If you do not have LabVIEW 2009 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2009 SP1 without first installing LabVIEW 2009.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about installing LabVIEW on Windows.

If you have installed another language version of LabVIEW 2009 SP1, uninstall that version before you install the new language version.

LabVIEW relies on licensing activation. You must activate a valid LabVIEW license before you can run LabVIEW. To activate the license, use the serial number you received as part of your installation package. If you upgrade to LabVIEW 2009 SP1 from LabVIEW 2009, use your existing LabVIEW 2009 serial number during installation.

Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about licensing in LabVIEW.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs.

Windows 7 Issues

National Instruments is committed to maintaining compatibility with Microsoft Windows technology changes. However, NI has become aware of a number of issues of potential significance regarding Microsoft Windows 7. To learn how Windows 7 affects your use of NI products, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code windows7.

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 is available in a 64-bit version of the LabVIEW Development System. When run on Windows Vista (64-bit version), LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than either a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (32-bit), including the LabVIEW Application Builder.

Refer to the National Instruments Web site for information about obtaining a copy of LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Hardware

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Drivers are available for DAQ devices, VISA devices, GPIB devices, and image acquisition devices. For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit).

Supported Modules

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) does not support any additional add-ons.

The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help:

LabVIEW 2009 SP1 supports the Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit) editions. LabVIEW does not support the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

When you open a VI snippet .png file, LabVIEW 2009 SP1 displays the version of LabVIEW in which the VI snippet was saved in the upper right-hand corner of the image. To use the code of a VI snippet, the version of LabVIEW you are running must be the same as or later than the version of LabVIEW in which the VI snippet was saved.

file, LabVIEW 2009 SP1 displays the version of LabVIEW in which the VI snippet was saved in the upper right-hand corner of the image. To use the code of a VI snippet, the version of LabVIEW you are running must be the same as or later than the version of LabVIEW in which the VI snippet was saved. You can configure LabVIEW 2009 SP1 to open each probe in its own window in addition to opening each probe in the Probe Watch Window . Refer to the Knowledge Base on ni.com for more information about opening individual probe windows.

. Refer to the Knowledge Base on for more information about opening individual probe windows. In LabVIEW 8.6.x and earlier, you can define custom error codes in the range of 8999 through 8000 and 5000 through 9999. In LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs, you also can define custom error codes in the range of 500,000 through 599,999.

LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs include changes to the following VIs: The mse output of the General Polynomial Fit VI and the General Linear Fit VI is renamed residue . The General Linear Fit VI also includes the covariance selector input that indicates whether the VI computes the covariance matrix. The algorithm input of the General Polynomial Fit VI changed from a 32-bit unsigned enumerated data type to a 16-bit unsigned numeric data type. The filter type input of the Bessel Filter PtByPt VI, Butterworth Filter PtByPt VI, Chebyshev Filter PtByPt VI, Elliptic Filter PtByPt VI, and Inverse Chebyshev Filter PtByPt VI changed from a 16-bit unsigned enumerated data type to a 32-bit unsigned enumerated data type. The section and refnum inputs of the Get Key Names VI, the refnum input of the Get Section Names VI, and the refnum input of the Not a Config Data Refnum VI are required inputs. The path input of the Get LV Class Default Value VI is renamed class path . The class data output of the Get LV Class Default Value VI is renamed object . The lv object output of the Get LV Class Path VI is renamed object .

LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs include the following miscellaneous VI behavior changes: The Exponential Fit VI was rewritten with one new input and one changed input. Replace versions of this VI from previous versions of LabVIEW with an Exponential Fit VI from the Functions palette to use the new functionality. The Gaussian Peak Fit VI was rewritten with two new inputs in LabVIEW 2009 and later. Replace versions of this VI from previous versions of LabVIEW with a Gaussian Peak Fit VI from the Functions palette to use the new functionality. The Open Config Data VI was rewritten with one new input. Replace versions of this VI from previous versions of LabVIEW with an Open Config Data VI from the Functions palette to use the new functionality.

On the Pie Graph and Bar Graph, the Add , Delete , Up , and Down buttons are disabled.

, , , and buttons are disabled. In LabVIEW 8.6 and earlier, the user locale determines the font script. In LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs, the system locale determines the font script. To change the system locale, open the Windows Control Panel, double-click Regional and Language Options, click the Advanced tab of the Regional and Language Options dialog box, and select the language from the pull-down menu that correponds to the encoding you want to display in LabVIEW. After you select the language, you must restart the system.

The following table contains the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between LabVIEW 2009 and LabVIEW 2009 SP1. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed. Refer to the National Instruments Web site to view a list of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2009.

ID Legacy ID Fixed Issue 93296 4FSGQ6C4 Terminal information is not being passed correctly 122321 - Mixed Signal Graph does not resize plot legend when in executable 145796 - Choose implementation dialog does not bring-to-front VIs which are already open but hidden 158487 - Application Builder errors when building file with a slash in the file name 160585 - Error message when path is too long in building an application 162215 - Cannot change RT FIFO from multiple variable editor 171913 - 3D Graph Surface Plot Color Matrix Yields Colorless Surface 173068 - Error when trying to drop things from the HTML help 174619 - Open and Closing VIs with variables leak about 50-200 KB of memory 175643 - Deployment dialog display on built application 175788 - Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) could not be launched from LabVIEW on Windows 2000 175997 - 3D Comet Plot does not show the animation and static plot in application with default build settings 176266 - Plot of Waveform Graph cannot be renamed in property page if input terminal is wired 176379 - Crash when fixed point number is wired to a case structure 176597 - Get/Set Control Value and Run VI Methods fail when used with a strict VI reference to a reentrant VI 176834 - Inserting a feedback node on a wire drops corrupted feed forward node 176860 - Terminals property of feedback node doesn't include the enable terminal 177230 - Weather Monitor example readme file is corrupted for French 177239 - LabVIEW crashes when a VI tries to deploy its parent library programmatically 178232 - Block Diagram Clean Up may break VI when cleaning up large VIs 178234 - Data Value References wires do not coerce 178313 - VI hierarchy shows tip strip with old (library-qualified) name when VI is removed from the library 178614 - Type defined constant can lose value when updating to edited typedef if feedback node also on diagram 179002 - Changing variable container property node causes LabVIEW to crash 179140 - LabVIEW hangs when trying to restoring the topmost windows 179375 - LabVIEW crashes when using "To Variant" with Single Process variable 179472 - The Write to Measurement File Express VI cannot be set to "Save to series of files" 179677 - Dependency conflicts for internal VIs in stored in vi.lib may appear when upgrading projects 179711 - Web Service palette VI reads incorrectly 179854 - Invalid variable configuration when opening variable properties 180451 - Application builder UI hangs 181098 - Call Library Node with unwired Error Out no longer puts up error dialog 181478 - A class dynamically loaded into a running framework which statically loads its own child may not reserve the child's VIs correctly 181495 - Nested parallel FOR loops are not completely parallel 182053 - Custom About screen not displayed with a LabVIEW built application 182414 - Memory leak when probing an error cluster in a while loop 182420 - LabVIEW hangs when using highlight execution with more that 17 I/O Variables 182771 - Open VI Reference using strictly typed constant results in 1031 error 182831 - LLBs are not detected in project when located in auto-populating folders 182844 - Tab Controls don't save Default Visible Tab 182865 - VI Crashes on load if Call by Reference Node Statically Configured to a VI and has a Reference Out wired 182961 - New value node in timeout event structure 182990 - LabVIEW crashes when changing shared variable property 183005 - Save for Previous to 8.5 or older will crash if VI contains an event structure 183239 - LabVIEW crashes when adding a folder to project 183560 - Graph does not display timestamps on X-axis as expected when using timestamp data type 183837 - Type uintptr_t * cannot be built into a shared library (DLL) 183972 - Conflict message when main VI in project opens 184040 - Not a refnum constant wired to a mouse down event causes compile error 184077 - LabVIEW Load Error Code 3: Could Not Load Front Panel When Opening a VI in the Development Environment 184463 - Open VI Reference cannot recognize type when upgraded to LabVIEW 2009 184557 - User defined refnums are improperly grouped 185219 - Error 1502 while building a LabVIEW application 185348 - VIs with large data types (like the Enum) will crash on load after being saved in LabVIEW 2009 185812 - Crash when saving for previous version 185867 - Aggregate comparator causes LabVIEW to crash 185980 - Editing An Event Structure With A String Event Might Crash Localized Versions Of LabVIEW 2009 186211 - LabVIEW crashes when saving for previous version 186276 - Certain references (NI SoftMotion, WSN...) may incorrectly refer to data associated with a different reference 186392 - Cannot Save sparse rings with unit labels in LabVIEW 2009 186404 - Default values lost when upgrading from LabVIEW 7.1 186418 - Image Display control does not update using Value property node in a LabVIEW built application 186602 - Application Builder uses too much memory, which may result in build failures 187349 - Subtract output is wrong when coercing values to I64 or U64 187427 - Open and Close VI Reference take very long time when large project opened 187457 - Visible VI options in Web Server options of LabVIEW disabled. 187493 - Wrong behavior for some VIs in XML.lvlib 187670 - LabVIEW leaks memory when certain VIs in the NI_AALPro.lvlib are called using VI Server 187759 - Cannot launch LabVIEW 2009 when using Microsoft Mandatory User Profiles 188140 - Parallel port examples unusable in localized environment 188425 - .mnu files with same name conflict even if they have different namespaces. 188669 - Datalog Files Created in LabVIEW 2009 Cannot Be Opened in LabVIEW 8.6.x 189527 - LabVIEW crashes when using some ProjectIems property 189548 - LabVIEW Interop assembly cannot use cluster arrays properly 189649 - LabVIEW crashes when Open Application Reference uses IP Address and Open VI reference has empty path input 189820 - Clicking the ReadMe link from the autorun installation dialog will fail to open the html file in Internet Explorer 8 190472 - Opening large project crashes LabVIEW 190703 - LabVIEW can leak memory when the Extract Single Tone Information 1 Chan.vi is called using VI Server 190704 - LabVIEW Configuration File VIs leak memory when called using VI Server 190705 - LabVIEW can leak memory when the Error Cluster From Error Code.vi is called using VI Server 190758 - LabVIEW can leak memory when repeatedly opening a VI reference 191404 - LabVIEW fails to compile if decimate 1D array.vi is used with string arrays 191413 - gemv - General Matrix - Vector Product.vi in LabVIEW 2009 Produces incorrect result when run within a loop 191814 - Crash when loading LabVIEW runtime from NI TestStand 191830 - Not all probes work if multiple windows are open 192167 - Using Cast Unit Bases and Convert Unit VI with Array Subset VI gives compile error 192480 - Digital Graph legend does not scale properly 192579 - LabVIEW 7.1 Storage VIs can no longer overwrite TDM file bulk data after installation of LabVIEW 2009 192667 - Common subexpression elimination combines fixed-point arithmetic incorrectly in VIs with debugging disabled 194522 - Digital Waveform with empty data can crash LabVIEW 195627 - Information returned from a subVI is not consistent in LabVIEW 2009

The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:

179375—LabVIEW crashes when using To Variant with Single Process variable

181098—Call Library Node with unwired Error Out no longer puts up error dialog

184557—User defined refnums are improperly grouped

186276—Certain references (NI SoftMotion, WSN...) may incorrectly refer to data associated with a different reference

187349—Subtract output is wrong when coercing values to I64 or U64

190703—LabVIEW can leak memory when the Extract Single Tone Information 1 Chan.vi is called using VI Server

190704—LabVIEW Configuration File VIs leak memory when called using VI Server

190705—LabVIEW can leak memory when the Error Cluster From Error Code.vi is called using VI Server

190758—LabVIEW can leak memory when repeatedly opening a VI reference

191404—LabVIEW fails to compile if decimate 1D array.vi is used with string arrays

192667—Common subexpression elimination combines fixed-point arithmetic incorrectly in VIs with debugging disabled

195627—Information returned from a subVI is not consistent

To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method will not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.

You also can force a recompile of all VIs in a specified directory using the following steps.

Open LabVIEW. Select Tools»Advanced»Mass Compile to display the Mass Compile dialog box. Navigate to the desired directory and click the Current Folder button. Click the Mass Compile button to force a recompile of all VIs in that directory. Click the Done button to return to LabVIEW.

