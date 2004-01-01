LabVIEW 2009 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

Version 9.0.1
December 2009
This file contains important last-minute information about LabVIEW 2009 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including installation and upgrade issues, compatibility issues, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2009 SP1, changes from LabVIEW 2009, and a link to the Web page that contains known issues for LabVIEW. Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for more information about upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs. Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for installation instructions and a complete list of system requirements. After you install LabVIEW, refer to the labview\manuals directory to access these documents. You also can access the LabVIEW Release Notes and LabVIEW Upgrade Notes at ni.com.
Refer to the National Instruments Web site for the latest information about LabVIEW 2009 SP1.
Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.
Installing LabVIEW 2009 SP1
Installing Another Language Version
Licensing
Known Issues
LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit)
Additions to the LabVIEW Help
Bug Fixes
Recompiling VIs for Bug Fixes
If you have LabVIEW 2009 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2009 SP1 without uninstalling LabVIEW 2009. Note: Because LabVIEW installs LabVIEW 2009 SP1 over LabVIEW 2009, you cannot have both LabVIEW 2009 and LabVIEW 2009 SP1 installed simultaneously.
If you do not have LabVIEW 2009 installed, you can install LabVIEW 2009 SP1 without first installing LabVIEW 2009.
Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about installing LabVIEW on Windows.
If you have installed another language version of LabVIEW 2009 SP1, uninstall that version before you install the new language version.
LabVIEW relies on licensing activation. You must activate a valid LabVIEW license before you can run LabVIEW. To activate the license, use the serial number you received as part of your installation package. If you upgrade to LabVIEW 2009 SP1 from LabVIEW 2009, use your existing LabVIEW 2009 serial number during installation.
Refer to the LabVIEW Release Notes for more information about licensing in LabVIEW.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2009 and related service packs.
National Instruments is committed to maintaining compatibility with Microsoft Windows technology changes. However, NI has become aware of a number of issues of potential significance regarding Microsoft Windows 7. To learn how Windows 7 affects your use of NI products, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code windows7.
LabVIEW 2009 SP1 is available in a 64-bit version of the LabVIEW Development System. When run on Windows Vista (64-bit version), LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) provides access to more memory than either a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) includes nearly all of the development environment features of LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (32-bit), including the LabVIEW Application Builder.
Refer to the National Instruments Web site for information about obtaining a copy of LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit).
LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) supports many hardware devices. Drivers are available for DAQ devices, VISA devices, GPIB devices, and image acquisition devices. For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit).
LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) supports only the NI Vision Development Module. Refer to the Vision Development Module documentation for more information. LabVIEW 2009 SP1 (64-bit) does not support any additional add-ons.
The following list contains additional changes to LabVIEW that are not included in the LabVIEW Help:
The following table contains the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between LabVIEW 2009 and LabVIEW 2009 SP1. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed. Refer to the National Instruments Web site to view a list of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2009.
|ID
|Legacy ID
|Fixed Issue
|93296
|4FSGQ6C4
|Terminal information is not being passed correctly
|122321
|-
|Mixed Signal Graph does not resize plot legend when in executable
|145796
|-
|Choose implementation dialog does not bring-to-front VIs which are already open but hidden
|158487
|-
|Application Builder errors when building file with a slash in the file name
|160585
|-
|Error message when path is too long in building an application
|162215
|-
|Cannot change RT FIFO from multiple variable editor
|171913
|-
|3D Graph Surface Plot Color Matrix Yields Colorless Surface
|173068
|-
|Error when trying to drop things from the HTML help
|174619
|-
|Open and Closing VIs with variables leak about 50-200 KB of memory
|175643
|-
|Deployment dialog display on built application
|175788
|-
|Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) could not be launched from LabVIEW on Windows 2000
|175997
|-
|3D Comet Plot does not show the animation and static plot in application with default build settings
|176266
|-
|Plot of Waveform Graph cannot be renamed in property page if input terminal is wired
|176379
|-
|Crash when fixed point number is wired to a case structure
|176597
|-
|Get/Set Control Value and Run VI Methods fail when used with a strict VI reference to a reentrant VI
|176834
|-
|Inserting a feedback node on a wire drops corrupted feed forward node
|176860
|-
|Terminals property of feedback node doesn't include the enable terminal
|177230
|-
|Weather Monitor example readme file is corrupted for French
|177239
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when a VI tries to deploy its parent library programmatically
|178232
|-
|Block Diagram Clean Up may break VI when cleaning up large VIs
|178234
|-
|Data Value References wires do not coerce
|178313
|-
|VI hierarchy shows tip strip with old (library-qualified) name when VI is removed from the library
|178614
|-
|Type defined constant can lose value when updating to edited typedef if feedback node also on diagram
|179002
|-
|Changing variable container property node causes LabVIEW to crash
|179140
|-
|LabVIEW hangs when trying to restoring the topmost windows
|179375
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when using "To Variant" with Single Process variable
|179472
|-
|The Write to Measurement File Express VI cannot be set to "Save to series of files"
|179677
|-
|Dependency conflicts for internal VIs in stored in vi.lib may appear when upgrading projects
|179711
|-
|Web Service palette VI reads incorrectly
|179854
|-
|Invalid variable configuration when opening variable properties
|180451
|-
|Application builder UI hangs
|181098
|-
|Call Library Node with unwired Error Out no longer puts up error dialog
|181478
|-
|A class dynamically loaded into a running framework which statically loads its own child may not reserve the child's VIs correctly
|181495
|-
|Nested parallel FOR loops are not completely parallel
|182053
|-
|Custom About screen not displayed with a LabVIEW built application
|182414
|-
|Memory leak when probing an error cluster in a while loop
|182420
|-
|LabVIEW hangs when using highlight execution with more that 17 I/O Variables
|182771
|-
|Open VI Reference using strictly typed constant results in 1031 error
|182831
|-
|LLBs are not detected in project when located in auto-populating folders
|182844
|-
|Tab Controls don't save Default Visible Tab
|182865
|-
|VI Crashes on load if Call by Reference Node Statically Configured to a VI and has a Reference Out wired
|182961
|-
|New value node in timeout event structure
|182990
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when changing shared variable property
|183005
|-
|Save for Previous to 8.5 or older will crash if VI contains an event structure
|183239
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when adding a folder to project
|183560
|-
|Graph does not display timestamps on X-axis as expected when using timestamp data type
|183837
|-
|Type uintptr_t * cannot be built into a shared library (DLL)
|183972
|-
|Conflict message when main VI in project opens
|184040
|-
|Not a refnum constant wired to a mouse down event causes compile error
|184077
|-
|LabVIEW Load Error Code 3: Could Not Load Front Panel When Opening a VI in the Development Environment
|184463
|-
|Open VI Reference cannot recognize type when upgraded to LabVIEW 2009
|184557
|-
|User defined refnums are improperly grouped
|185219
|-
|Error 1502 while building a LabVIEW application
|185348
|-
|VIs with large data types (like the Enum) will crash on load after being saved in LabVIEW 2009
|185812
|-
|Crash when saving for previous version
|185867
|-
|Aggregate comparator causes LabVIEW to crash
|185980
|-
|Editing An Event Structure With A String Event Might Crash Localized Versions Of LabVIEW 2009
|186211
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when saving for previous version
|186276
|-
|Certain references (NI SoftMotion, WSN...) may incorrectly refer to data associated with a different reference
|186392
|-
|Cannot Save sparse rings with unit labels in LabVIEW 2009
|186404
|-
|Default values lost when upgrading from LabVIEW 7.1
|186418
|-
|Image Display control does not update using Value property node in a LabVIEW built application
|186602
|-
|Application Builder uses too much memory, which may result in build failures
|187349
|-
|Subtract output is wrong when coercing values to I64 or U64
|187427
|-
|Open and Close VI Reference take very long time when large project opened
|187457
|-
|Visible VI options in Web Server options of LabVIEW disabled.
|187493
|-
|Wrong behavior for some VIs in XML.lvlib
|187670
|-
|LabVIEW leaks memory when certain VIs in the NI_AALPro.lvlib are called using VI Server
|187759
|-
|Cannot launch LabVIEW 2009 when using Microsoft Mandatory User Profiles
|188140
|-
|Parallel port examples unusable in localized environment
|188425
|-
|.mnu files with same name conflict even if they have different namespaces.
|188669
|-
|Datalog Files Created in LabVIEW 2009 Cannot Be Opened in LabVIEW 8.6.x
|189527
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when using some ProjectIems property
|189548
|-
|LabVIEW Interop assembly cannot use cluster arrays properly
|189649
|-
|LabVIEW crashes when Open Application Reference uses IP Address and Open VI reference has empty path input
|189820
|-
|Clicking the ReadMe link from the autorun installation dialog will fail to open the html file in Internet Explorer 8
|190472
|-
|Opening large project crashes LabVIEW
|190703
|-
|LabVIEW can leak memory when the Extract Single Tone Information 1 Chan.vi is called using VI Server
|190704
|-
|LabVIEW Configuration File VIs leak memory when called using VI Server
|190705
|-
|LabVIEW can leak memory when the Error Cluster From Error Code.vi is called using VI Server
|190758
|-
|LabVIEW can leak memory when repeatedly opening a VI reference
|191404
|-
|LabVIEW fails to compile if decimate 1D array.vi is used with string arrays
|191413
|-
|gemv - General Matrix - Vector Product.vi in LabVIEW 2009 Produces incorrect result when run within a loop
|191814
|-
|Crash when loading LabVIEW runtime from NI TestStand
|191830
|-
|Not all probes work if multiple windows are open
|192167
|-
|Using Cast Unit Bases and Convert Unit VI with Array Subset VI gives compile error
|192480
|-
|Digital Graph legend does not scale properly
|192579
|-
|LabVIEW 7.1 Storage VIs can no longer overwrite TDM file bulk data after installation of LabVIEW 2009
|192667
|-
|Common subexpression elimination combines fixed-point arithmetic incorrectly in VIs with debugging disabled
|194522
|-
|Digital Waveform with empty data can crash LabVIEW
|195627
|-
|Information returned from a subVI is not consistent in LabVIEW 2009
The following fixes require you to manually recompile VIs to correct the problem:
To force a recompile of a VI without recompiling its subVIs, press the <Ctrl> key while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of all VIs in memory, press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. To force a recompile of the entire current VI hierarchy, close all VIs currently opened, open the top-level VI, and press the <Ctrl-Shift> keys while you click the Run button. This method will not recompile any of the VIs called dynamically in the hierarchy.
You also can force a recompile of all VIs in a specified directory using the following steps.
