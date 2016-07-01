DataFinder Server Edition 2014 Release Notes

2014

Version 14.0

July 2014

This file contains basic information on the DataFinder Server Edition 2014. The file contains the following information:

System Requirements

New Features

Bug Fixes

Incompatibilities of DataFinder Server Edition Version 2014 with Previous Versions

Known Issues in DataFinder Server Edition 2013 and 2014

Automatic_Installation_of_NI_Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows Server 2012

NI DataFinder Server Edition Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 R2, and Windows Server 2008 in 2016

Legal Information

For correct DataFinder Server Edition performance, the following system requirements must be met:

Minimum system requirements

CPU 2 Processor cores, clock frequency 1.4 GHz Amount of memory 2 GB Operating Systems Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, Windows Server 2012 including R2

Recommended system requirements

CPU 4 to 8 processor kernels, clock frequency 2.5 GHz Amount of memory 16 to 32 GB Hard disks for operating system and index 15.000 rpm SAS drives or SSD drives; National Instruments recommends storing the DataFinder index on a separate drive. Operating Systems Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, Windows Server 2012 including R2

Miscellaneous

Internet Explorer Version 6.0 Service Pack 1 or later

If you do not install DIAdem, you need the Windows Scripting Host if you use VBS-DataPlugins.

Note DataFinder Server Edition, LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit, and DIAdem Version 10.0 and later versions install and use a common software component (DataFinder client), which is refreshed by the installation of the DataFinder Server Edition. When you uninstall DataFinder Server Edition, the current version of the shared component remains. This is intentional and has been tested extensively.

DataFinder Server Edition 1.0, LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit 2009, DIAdem 9.0, LabWindows/CVI 8.1, and LabVIEW 7.1 and later versions install and use a common software component (USI), which is refreshed by the installation of the DataFinder Server Edition. When you uninstall DataFinder Server Edition, the current version of the shared component remains. This is intentional and has been tested extensively.

Note DataFinder Server Edition does not support the volume license manager from National Instruments.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2014

DataFinder Server Edition 2014 is a 64-bit application.

With the DataFinder federation server you can access up to 100 DataFinder servers simultaneously through a common interface.

You can configure the system storage, which the DataFinder index uses, in detail.

If you use DataFinder Server Edition 2014 as an ASAM ODS server or create a DataFinder federation, you can use the new dialog box in the DataFinder manager in order to create a user-defined navigation hierarchy. To do so, you use optimized custom properties from the file level or group level of the TDM data model without changing the data.

You can synchronize DataPlugins between DIAdem or LabVIEW clients and a DataFinder server.

Note DataFinder Server Edition 2014 can only use C++ DataPlugins that are also available as 64-bit version. Download the 64-bit version of the required C++ DataPlugin from the ni.com/dataplugins webpage.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2013

The security settings for DataFinder server has been revised. The permissions for the clients will continue to be set in the Windows permission dialog boxes, but the DataFinder saves all security settings with the program. You also can define individual security settings for individual search areas.

The DataFinder compresses the data to be transferred in order to increase throughput, especially in network environments with a low transfer rate.

Sort your indexed data stores,for example, according to year and month to get a different view. You can also filter the views.

You can now use the DataFinder Server Edition as ASAM ODS server:

- Read-only ASAM ODS CORBA interface

- Application model which can be extended during runtime (compatible with ASAM ODS version 5.3) with a user-defined test hierarchy and units catalog.

- Windows Active Directory based security settings

- UNICODE support

- Generic ATF/XML support

- Read-only ASAM ODS CORBA interface - Application model which can be extended during runtime (compatible with ASAM ODS version 5.3) with a user-defined test hierarchy and units catalog. - Windows Active Directory based security settings - UNICODE support - Generic ATF/XML support You can now add search areas to a DataFinder server which the DataFinder Manager cannot access. This covers the case in which the DataFinder Manager is executed by a different user than the actual DataFinder server.

In the DataFinder Manager you can now search for updates of existing DataPlugins and install these DataPlugins by pressing a button.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2012

You can now enable automatic indexing of data in the search areas. You can specify whether the DataFinder indexes new or changed files immediately or whether a job file regularly executes the indexing tasks.

The DataFinder Server Edition can now refresh the content of the index more quickly because it uses several parallel indexing processes when indexing new and changed files.

You can use a scheduler to regularly optimize the index in order to process search queries more quickly.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2011

Use the SQL Server Index Adaptor to integrate the DataFinder Server Edition in companies with existing Microsoft SQL server-database systems. DataFinder Server Edition in this case uses the features of the Microsoft SQL server for sophisticated, business critical applications, and can also be integrated into existing maintenance processes, for example backup/restore or optimization. To use the SQL server index-adaptor, you need Microsoft SQL Server 2005, SQL Server 2008, or SQL Server 2008 R2.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2010

You can now index individual files or folders in the browser view of a DataFinder Server.

You now can index files without filename extensions so that clients can search for and load these files.

You can specify a sorting order for the results before you start a query.

Note Specifying the sorting criteria with OrderBy might change the order of the search results compared to previous versions.

Note The new file property Folder speeds up queries for a file path. This means that you can no longer can use an existing custom property called Folder on the file level for queries.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2.1

Additionally to DIAdem you can now also use the LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit as the client of the DataFinder Server Edition.

You can now create a separate indexer scheduler for each search area.

The performance of the index has been improved considerably.

New Features in DataFinder Server Edition 2.0

In the advanced search of your client, connect several values for one search condition, or use OR to connect various search conditions, for example, to search for several filenames.

to connect various search conditions, for example, to search for several filenames. Use the security settings in DFSE to enable clients to search and browse only in the search areas you specify for sharing. The security settings are based on the rights that you configure in the standard Windows dialog boxes for sharing and security.

In co-operation with the S.E.R. company, DFSE has been linked to the DOXiS archiving system. This enables you to handle large amounts of technical data comfortably and inexpensively.

DFSE 2.0 supports the Windows Server 2008 operating system as well as Windows Server 2003.

The following section lists some of the issues fixed in DataFinder Server Edition 2014. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the DIAdem. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

CAR ID Description 436239 You can access an ASAM server without a password even if the the security settings are enabled. 444626 Famos cannot read any bulk data from National Instruments ASAM servers. 475693 The security settings of a search area cannot be exported or duplicated.

You can no longer install DataFinder Server Edition on a 32-bit operating system.

You can no longer delete earlier DataFinder server versions in the DataFinder manager.

By default DataFinder Server Edition 2014 enables only TDM and TDMS DataPlugins when a new DataFinder server is created. If an ASAM ODS server is being created, the ATFX_TDM DataPlugin is also enabled. All further DataPlugins you need, you must enable manually.

DataFinder Server Edition 2014 searches for a search term with umlauts in the same way as for a search term without umlauts. Searching for a search term containing the letter Ä, for example, returns the results of a search for a search term with the letter A. The same applies for sorting search results with Order By.

Incompatibilities of DataFinder Server Edition Version 2013 with Previous Versions

Since version 2013, the DataFinder Server Edition has been using its own security settings instead of the Windows security settings.

When creating a new DataFinder index, the DataFinder no longer adds the register properties to the individual levels.

Earlier DataFinder servers can only be upgraded to version 2010.

From version 2013 the DataFinder Server Edition will show in the DataFinder manager only DataFinder servers up to and including 2010. If you want to use DataFinders from earlier versions, you can upgrade the DataFinder with an earlier version of the DataFinder manager to a version which supports the DataFinder Server Edition 2013. You can also create a new DataFinder server in the current version.

From Version 2013, the DataFinder Server Edition does not index the file, group, and channel properties with the names registertxt1 ... registertxt3, and the channel properties with the names registerint1 ... registerint6, and registerval1 ... registerval6. This means that these properties are no longer available for search queries.

If you install the DataFinder Server Edition on Windows Server 2008 R2, authentication may not be possible in some network environments. If the security settings of the DataFinder are active in such a network environment, DataFinder clients, such as DIAdem or DataFinder Toolkit, cannot establish a connection with a DataFinder server, even if they have the necessary access rights.

You can no longer use the DataFinder with the Microsoft SQL adaptor if the DataFinder is running on a computer with Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2, or an earlier version. This error no longer occurs if you install Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 service pack 1. Microsoft describes this problem on the Microsoft website in KB entry no. 2640696. There is a hotfix available for this issue on the Microsoft website in KB entry no. 983246.

Fixed Issues in DataFinder Server Edition 2012

The following list contains the CAR IDs and the descriptions of the problems solved between DataFinder Server Edition 2011 and DataFinder Server Edition 2012. Use the CAR ID to check the list whether the issue has been fixed.

CAR ID Description 333333 On Windows Server 2008 R2 or Windows 7, mapped network drives may not be displayed in the browser.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows Server 2012, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note Unlike previous versions of Microsoft Windows Server 2012, MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut. You can launch MAX either from the Start screen or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Program Location Pin to Action Windows Server 2012 Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows Server 2012 Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows Server 2012 Start Page Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

National Instruments DataFinder Server Edition Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 R2, and Windows Server 2008 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of DataFinder Server Edition that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2003 R2, and Windows Server 2008. Windows Server 2008 R2 will continue to be supported after July 1, 2016.

You can no longer install DataFinder Server Edition version 2014 and later on a 32-bit operating system.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code NI LabVIEW lifecycle NI LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle NI Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle NI TestStand tslcp NI DIAdem ddlcp NI SignalExpress selcp NI VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2006—2014 National Instruments Ireland Resources Limited. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, This includes photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Legal notice: Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs: EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products: <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.