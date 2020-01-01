NI System Driver Suite July 2020 Readme

July 2020

This file contains important information about NI System Driver Suite, including supported operating systems, installation instructions, and a list of included drivers.

Installation Instructions

Drivers Included in the NI System Driver Suite

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Legal Information

NI installs the NI System Driver Suite using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI System Driver Suite installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

You can also install products using the NI System Driver Suite USB drive. To do so, complete the following steps:

Insert the NI System Driver Suite media. Launch Install.exe from the root directory of the installation media.

Note If you want to install NI System Driver Suite from a network location, copy the entire contents of the NI System Driver Suite media to a single folder, and launch Install.exe from that location.

The following drivers are included on the NI System Driver Suite media. Refer to the readme of each product for information including system requirements, application software support, installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes.

Product Version NI-5690 19.0 FlexRIO with Modular I/O 19.5 FlexRIO with Integrated I/O 19.6 IVI Compliance Package 19.5 NI CompactRIO Device Drivers 19.5 NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 NI PXI Platform Services 19.5 NI R Series Multifunction RIO 19.1 NI-488.2 19.5 NI-DAQmx 19.5 NI-DCPower 19.5 NI-DMM 19.5 NI-FGEN 19.5 NI-HSDIO 19.5 NI-IMAQ 19.5 NI-IMAQdx 19.5 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 19.0 NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 19.0 NI-RFSA 19.1 NI-RFSG 19.1 NI-SCOPE 19.5 NI-Serial 19.5 NI-SWITCH 19.5 NI-Sync 19.5 NI-VISA 19.5 NI-XNET 19.5

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

