ECU Test System Suite 1.0 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about the ECU Test System Suite 1.0, including installation instructions. The ECU Test System Suite is a collection of NI software for developing, executing, debugging, and deploying test programs on the ECU Test System (ECUTS).

Included Components

Installation Instructions

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

Product Security

Known Issues and Bug Fixes

Accessing the Documentation

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

The ECU Test System Suite includes the following major components:

ECU Test System Maintenance Software 1.0

InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1

IVI Compliance Package 19.0

LabVIEW 2019 f2

TestStand (64-bit) 2019 f2

TestStand ECU Toolkit 0.5

NI Switch Executive 2019

NI System Link Client 19.0

NI-488.2 19.0

NI-DAQmx 19.5

NI-DCPower 19.1

NI-DMM 19.1

NI-FGEN 19.1

NI PXI Platform Services 19.1

NI-SCOPE 19.1

NI-Serial 20.0

NI-SLSC 20.0

NI-SWITCH 19.1

NI-VISA 20.0

NI-XNET 19.1

RMX-410x Power Supply Driver for IVI-C 1.2

The ECUTS is delivered with the ECU Test System Suite 1.0 installed. If you need to install the ECU Test System Suite yourself, you can do so using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager. In NI Package Manager, use the search bar on the Browse Products tab to locate the ECU Test System Suite. Click the ECU Test System Suite tile, click Install, and follow the on-screen prompts. Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate ECU Test Sytem Suite 1.0.

Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If you are using NI .NET Class Libraries, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI .NET Class Libraries can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5.

For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products.

Refer to the readme for each component of the ECU Test System Suite for more information about bug fixes and known issues in the ECU Test System Suite 1.0.

You can access ECUTS documentation from the ECUTS Documents shortcut on the desktop or from the %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\ECU Test System directory. The documentation set is composed of the following PDFs:

Document Description ECUTS-16000 Safety, Environmental, and Regulatory Information Lists the safety requirements for your system. ECUTS-16000 Specifications Lists the technical specifications for your system. ECUTS-16000 Site Preparation and Bring Up Contains information for receiving and setting up your system. ECUTS-16000 Reference Manual Contains primary help content for ECUTS-16000, including: An overview of supported hardware and software

Basic procedures

Maintenance and repair information

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have a PDF viewer such as Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Copyright

© 2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

378229A-01