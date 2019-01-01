mmWave OTA Validation Test Software 1.0 Readme

October 2019

This file contains important information about the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software, including installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

Overview

Required Software

Supported Operating Systems

Supported Hardware

Installation Instructions

Known Issues

Accessing the Documentation

Finding Installed Software

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Legal Information

This software installation provides support for the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture and helps you configure, run, visualize, and report the over-the-air (OTA) radiated performance of 5G mmWave antenna-in-package (AiP) integrated circuits.

The mmWave OTA Validation Test Software can perform system calibration to measure the path losses of every signal path, compensating for test instruments, cables, antennas, and air interface. Additionally, the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software simplifies the process of configuring and running 3D spatial sweeps according to 3GPP test specifications. You can use templates to customize test sequences to automate data collection, results reporting, and storage. The software also includes a collection of visualization tools for antenna pattern cuts, 3D and polar plots, beamwidth, heat map, and more.

LabVIEW 2018 (64-bit)

TestStand 2019 (64-bit)

RFmx NR 19.0

RFmx SpecAn 19.0

Refer to the documentation of each product for specific system requirements.

mmWave OTA Validation Test Software supports Windows 10 (64-bit).

mmWave OTA Validation Test Software supports the mmWave OTA Validation Anechoic Chamber and all instruments used with the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture.

You should install application software and required software products before installing mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.

NI installs mmWave OTA Validation Test Software using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit mmWave OTA Validation Test Software Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

Refer to the mmWave OTA Validation Test Reference Architecture Manual, accessible from ni.com/r/otahelp, for information about the mmWave OTA Validation Test Software.

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files\National Instruments

Item Installed Location TestStand Examples <NIDocDir>\TestStand 2019 (64-bit)\Examples\OTA Test Configuration UI <NIDir>\LabVIEW 2018\user.lib\OTA Test\Configuration UI\ConfigUI.vi Positioner Soft Front Panel <NIDir> \LabVIEW 2018\user.lib\OTA Test\Plugins\Positioners\Positioner Example.vi Measurement Interface <NIDir>\LabVIEW 2018\user.lib\OTA Test\Measurement Interface Visualizer <NIDir>\OTA Test\Visualizer RF System Calibration Assistant <NIDir>\RF System Calibration

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Copyright

© 2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

378173A-01