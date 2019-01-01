FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 Readme

April 2020

This file contains important information about the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit (version 1.2), including system requirements and installation instructions.

Overview

System Requirements

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Finding Examples

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

The FlexLogger IO Plugin Development Kit consists of the following components:

Component Where to Find FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual for information on installation, development, debugging, and importing FlexLogger I/O plugins. <InstallDir>:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2019\resource\FlexLogger\SDK\FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit Manual A LabVIEW FlexLogger IO Plugin template for a basic project to either consume or produce data from or to FlexLogger. In LabVIEW, create a project and select FlexLogger IO Plugin from the Create Project window. LabVIEW APIs for your plugin In LabVIEW on the Functions»FlexLogger palette. Examples of LabVIEW-based FlexLogger IO plugins. <InstallDir>:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2019\examples\FlexLogger Plugin Environment Simulator <InstallDir>:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2019\resource\FlexLogger\SDK\PluginEnvironmentSimulator

Refer to the FlexLogger 2020 R2 Readme and the LabVIEW 2019 Readme for system requirements.

The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit supports the following software:

LabVIEW 2019 (64-bit)

(Optional) FlexLogger 2020 R2 or higher

Complete the following steps to install the FlexLogger IO Plugin Development Kit software:

Install LabVIEW 2019 (64-bit). Refer to the LabVIEW 2019 Readme for more information. Install FlexLogger 2020 R2. Refer to the FlexLogger 2020 R2 Readme for more information. Open NI Package Manager and search for FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit. Select FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit and click Install. Follow the instructions on the following screens to complete installation.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Navigate to <InstallDir>:\Program Files\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2019\examples\FlexLogger to find LabVIEW examples for the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2019–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

378088C-01