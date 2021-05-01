RFmx Phase Noise 20.0 Readme

June 2020

This file contains important information about the RFmx Phase Noise, including system requirements, and installation instructions.

RFmx Phase Noise installer contains the license files only. The RFmx Phase Noise measurement software is included in RFmx SpecAn. Install RFmx SpecAn 20.0 or later before installing the RFmx Phase Noise. Please refer to the RFmx SpecAn documentation for more information.

RFmx Phase Noise has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

RFmx Phase Noise 20.0 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these updates.

Note In 2019, RFmx Phase Noise dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. RFmx Phase Noise will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to RFmx Phase Noise Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016, RFmx Phase Noise dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use RFmx Phase Noise 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing RFmx Phase Noise 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016.

NI installs RFmx Phase Noise using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, RFmx Phase Noise installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate RFmx Phase Noise. For more information on RFmx Phase Noise activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation .

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

RFmx Phase Noise will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

