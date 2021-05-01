RFIC Test Software 20.0 Readme

July 2020

This file contains important information about RFIC Test Software, including new features, supported hardware, a partial list of bugs fixed for RFIC Test Software 20.0, and known issues.

RFIC Test Software enables you to explore testing advanced RF integrated circuit (RFIC) devices featuring envelope tracking (ET), digital predistortion (DPD), and hardware-accelerated power servoing. Available measurements include adjacent channel power (ACP), spectral emission mask (SEM), error vector magnitude (EVM), AM-to-AM, and AM-to-PM. To set up measurements for your device, use the installed examples or the RFIC Test Soft Front Panel (SFP).

The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using your hardware.

RFIC Test Software has the following minimum requirements:

Processor—Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent

1 GB RAM*

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768 with 256 colors

NI recommends the following requirements:

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

4 GB RAM*

A screen resolution of 1,600 x 1,200

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note Guest accounts are not supported under any OS.

RFIC Test Software 20.0 supports Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 and is available only in 64-bit.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

RFIC Test Software supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Note Install application software, such as LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio, before installing RFIC Test Software. To add support for application software installed after installing RFIC Test Software, modify your RFIC Test Software installation or launch the RFIC Test Software installer again.

Application Software Versions Supported by RFIC Test Software LabVIEW 64-bit of 2017, 2017 SP1, 2018, 2018 SP1, 2019, 2019 SP1, and 2020 Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 and later TestStand 2019

Note RFIC Test Software will not operate correctly without the service packs previously mentioned.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the RFIC Test Software .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.5 (minimum) is required.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

RFIC Test Software requires the following driver and add-on versions:

Note NI recommends using the latest available version.

NI-RFSG 19.2.1 or later

NI-RFSA 19.2.1 or later

NI-FGEN 19.5.1 or later

NI-DCPower 19.5.0 or later

NI-SCOPE 19.5 or later

NI-RFmx SpecAn 19.1 or later

NI-RFmx Demod 19.1 or later

NI-RFmx LTE 19.1¹ or later

NI-RFmx NR 19.1¹ or later

NI-RFmx WLAN 19.1¹ or later

NI-RFSG Playback Library 19.1 or later

(Optional) RF Power Amplifier Linearizer 1.6 or later²

¹ Installation and licensing are only required for standard-specific measurements.

² Requires a valid license.

Note The run-time versions of these products are sufficient to run the RFIC Test SFP.

NI installs RFIC Test Software using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, RFIC Test Software installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

RFIC Test Software 20.0 includes the following new features:

Support for impedance tuning using Focus Microwaves load pull tuners

Support for frequency sweep testing

Support for NanoSemi dual-band DPD measurements. You must install the RF Power Amplifier Linearizer 2.0 or later and have a valid license. Use NI Package Manager to install the RF Power Amplifier Linearizer.

The following table shows which hardware products are supported in RFIC Test Software. The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

Hardware Product Hardware Model Application Vector Signal Transceiver PXIe-5646 Hardware-accelerated power servoing PXIe-5830 PXIe-5831 PXIe-5840 PXIe-5841 PXIe-5820 Envelope waveform generation when testing ET devices under test (DUTs) Waveform Generator PXIe-5451 Envelope waveform generation when testing ET DUTs

Note For DEVM measurements, use the PXIe-5820. Oscilloscope PXIe-5162 PAE measurements

(Optional) Recommended for envelope waveform/delay analysis when testing ET DUTs PXIe-5185 PXIe-5186 Source Measure Unit PXIe-4139 (Optional) Vcc sourcing and system PAE measurements PXIe-414x

LabVIEW

ETSync VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Addons»ET palette.

Power Servo VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»User Libraries»NI Power Servoing IP palette.

NanoSemi Linearizer VIs and NanoSemi Dual Band VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»User Libraries»NanoSemi Linearizer and NanoSemi Dual Band palettes.

.NET Framework

You can use the ETSync .NET Class library by adding a reference to niETSync.cs, niETUtil.cs, and niFGEN.cs from C:\Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments\NI-ETSync\DotNET Wrappers\CS\ and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

You can use the Power Servo .NET Class library by adding a reference to niVSTPowerServo.cs, niRFSA.cs, and niInteropCommon.cs from C:\Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments\FPGA Power Servo\DotNET Wrappers\CS\ and any dependent class libraries from within the Solution Explorer in Visual Studio.

C

You can use the ETSync C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to: Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iETSync_64.dll.

You can use the Power Servo C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to: Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

iVSTPowerServo_64.dll.

RFIC Test SFP

To launch the RFIC Test SFP, navigate to Start»National Instruments»RFIC Test Soft Front Panel.

In RFIC Test Software 19.2 and later, examples for LabVIEW, .NET, and TestStand are available via the RFIC Test Automation Wizard, accessible from Start»National Instruments»RFIC Test Automation Wizard.

In RFIC Test Software 19.1 and earlier, examples for LabVIEW and .NET are referred to as "Legacy Examples" and accessible from Start»National Instruments»RFIC Legacy Examples.

Accessing the Help

Refer to the RFIC Test Software User Manual located at Start»National Instruments»RFIC Documentation. The manual includes the following information:

RFIC Test Soft Front Panel information and examples

How to get started with the Test Automation Wizard

How to configure hardware for use with the ETSync API and reference for the ETSync VIs

Theory of operation information on power servoing and reference for the Power Servo VIs

For information about your device, such as how to getting started, technical specifications, and calibration instructions, refer to the documentation for your device. For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit RFIC Test Software 20.0 Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in RFIC Test Software. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of RFIC Test Software. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 1041903 [RFIC Test Soft Front Panel] NR TDD AMPM not working properly. When Idle Duration Present is TRUE, NanoSemi DPD iteration fails. 1013545 [RFIC Test Soft Front Panel] RFIC Test SFP 19.2 crashes during NanoSemi DPD.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

RFIC Test Software will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

