FPGA Interface C API 20.0 Readme

May 2020

This document contains the following important information about FPGA Interface C API 20.0:

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

FPGA Interface C API Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The FPGA Interface C API helps you use LabVIEW to program the NI hardware FPGA and choose LabVIEW or C/C++ tools to program the system processor.

The FPGA Interface C API is add-on software for the NI-RIO driver that enables communication between the processor and the user-programmable FPGA within NI reconfigurable I/O (RIO) hardware such as CompactRIO modules, CompactRIO Single-Board Controllers, FlexRIO devices, multifunction reconfigurable I/O devices, and MXI-Express RIO accessories for embedded control and acquisition applications.

FPGA Interface C API 20.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to FPGA Interface C API Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016, FPGA Interface C API dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. FPGA Interface C API 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use FPGA Interface C API 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing FPGA Interface C API 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

FPGA Interface C API 20.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

LabVIEW 2020

LabVIEW 2019

LabVIEW 2018 SP1

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

Install a supported version of LabVIEW. Install LabVIEW FPGA Module. Install hardware drivers like CompactRIO and drivers. Install FPGA Interface C API.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.