NI-VRTS 19.0 Readme

This software installation provides support for customers using the Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS) with 4 GHz Bandwidth and VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. To program your VRTS, use the NI-VRTS instrument driver.

The getting started guide for your system provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using the VRTS.

NI-VRTS 19.0 has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM

Pentium 4 G1 equivalent or later (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI-VRTS 19.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

NI-VRTS 19.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install LabVIEW before installing NI-VRTS. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-VRTS, modify your NI-VRTS installation or launch the NI-VRTS installer again.

VRTS System Type Application Software Versions Supported by NI-VRTS VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth LabVIEW 2016 VRTS with 4 GHz Bandwidth LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2016, LabVIEW 2017, LabVIEW 2018, and LabVIEW 2019.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note In addition to installing NI-VRTS 19.0, VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth users should install NI-RFSA 16.0, NI-RFSG 16.0, NI-RFmx SpecAn 2.3, and NI-RFmx Demod 2.3.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Support for LabVIEW 2017, 2018, and 2019

Support for the mmRH-5591

Support for the PXIe-5551

For supported hardware configurations, see the getting started guide for your VRTS. The following hardware models are supported in NI-VRTS 19.0.

NI-5692 Variable Delay Generator for PXI (VDG)

PXIe-5840 Vector Signal Transceiver (VST)

mmWave Radio Head mmRH-3608 mmRH-3609



PXIe-5551 Variable Delay Generator for PXI (VDG)

mmRH-5591 mmWave Radio Head

VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth:VRTS with 4 GHz Bandwidth:

You can access the NI-VRTS known issues online at NI-VRTS 19.0 Known Issues.

You can access the NI-VRTS bug fixes online at NI-VRTS 19.0 Bug Fixes. This list describes a subset of issues fixed in the NI-VRTS 19.0. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

NI-VRTS ships with the following examples.

Examples for the VRTS with 4 GHz Bandwidth can be found at <LabVIEW>\examples\instr.lib

iVRTS:

VRTS Basic Single Object Simulation.vi demonstrates how to simulate an object.

demonstrates how to simulate an object. VRTS Basic Multiple Object Simulation.vi demonstrates how to simulate multiple objects.

demonstrates how to simulate multiple objects. VRTS Object Simulation and CHP Measurement.vi demonstrates how to simultaneously simulate an object and perform a measurement.

Examples for the VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth can be found at <LabVIEW>\user.lib\NI-VRTS\API\Examples:

NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation.vi demonstrates obstacle simulation.

demonstrates obstacle simulation. NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation and OBW Measurement.vi demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out occupied bandwidth measurement on the RADAR sensor.

demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out occupied bandwidth measurement on the RADAR sensor. NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation and FM Demod Measurement.vi demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out FM demodulation on the RADAR sensor signal.

demonstrates how to simulate obstacles and carry out FM demodulation on the RADAR sensor signal. NI-VRTS - Obstacle Simulation and TxP Measurement.vi demonstrates obstacle simulation and performs a transmit power measurement on the RADAR sensor signal.

To locate the VIs for your system, navigate to the palette location that corresponds with your system type.

VRTS System Type Palette Location VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth Functions»User Libraries»niVRTS»API»Host»niVRTS»Public VRTS with 4 GHz Bandwidth Functions»Instrument I/O»Instrument Drivers»NI-VRTS

Note NI-VRTS VIs used to program the VRTS with 1 GHz Bandwidth are incompatible with the VIs used to program the VRTS with 4 GHz Bandwidth.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-VRTS will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

