InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1, including supported hardware and operating systems, a partial list of bugs fixed, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

InstrumentStudio allows you to generate and acquire measurements from multiple devices within a single application. You can also use InstrumentStudio to monitor and control devices being used in external applications, capture data files, export device configuration to other applications, and more.

InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 has the following requirements:

Pentium 4 G1 equivalent or later (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

4 GB RAM

10 GB disk space

1024 x 768 screen resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)

InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (64-bit only)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 supports the creation of soft front panels with the following device drivers:

Device Driver Versions Supported by InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 NI-SCOPE 19.1 NI-FGEN 19.1 NI-DMM 18.1 NI-DCPOWER 18.1 (new features in InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 require NI-DCPower version 20.0 or higher)

Installing InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1 with NI Package Manager

NI automates installation of NI software using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1

Added support for the PXIe-4147 source measure unit, newly supported in NI-DCPower 20.0.

InstrumentStudio 2019

Added power spectral density measurements to oscilloscope FFT channels.

Multiple NI-SCOPE devices of the same model can now be synchronized in the same oscilloscope panel.

Added support for selecting trigger sources and events from other NI devices in your system.

Added waveform graphing, pulse current, pulse voltage, voltage sequence, and current sequence modes to SMU panels, including automatic hardware synchronization across multiple devices.

Added asymmetric limits and software-protected ranges to SMU/Power Supply panels.

Added NI-DCPower SourceAdapt configuration to SMU panels, useful for transient measurements.

Added channel views to hide idle channels, show power calculations, and condense channel views to the SMU/Power Supply panels.

Added inductance and capacitance measurements along with open and short cable compensation to digital multimeter (DMM) panels.

Added the ability to generate waveforms from binary files to the waveform generator panel.

Added debugging and monitoring support to the waveform generator panel.

Added exporting configuration files from the waveform generator panel for use with the NI-FGEN driver.

Added capability to export device configurations to TestStand for use in test step configuration.

Added ability to use pin maps created in Digital Pattern Editor to group devices and channels by site and use pin names for channel aliases.

InstrumentStudio 2018 SP2

Added support for the PXIe-5163 oscilloscope, newly supported in NI-SCOPE 18.7.

Added CSV file format for data capture.

Added support for exporting instrument events to PXI chassis trigger lines.

Added support for arbitrary waveform generation mode to the Waveform Generator panels.

Added support for frequency list and sweep modes to the Waveform Generator panels.

Added FFT channels, frequency markers, and FFT channel measurements to the Oscilloscope panels.

Added additional 2-channel measurements to the Oscilloscope panels.

InstrumentStudio 2018 SP1

Added support for the PXIe-5110, PXIe-5111, and PXIe-5113 oscilloscopes, newly supported in NI-SCOPE 18.6

The following hardware models are supported in InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1:

NI-DCPOWER Devices

PXIe-4112

PXIe-4113

PXIe-4135

PXIe-4136

PXIe-4137

PXIe-4138

PXIe-4139

PXIe-4140 PXIe-4141

PXIe-4142

PXIe-4143

PXIe-4144

PXIe-4145

PXIe-4147

PXIe-4154

PXIe-4162

PXIe-4163 PXI-4110

PXI-4130

PXI-4132

NI-DMM Devices

PXIe-4080

PXIe-4081

PXIe-4082 PXI-4065

PXI-4070

PXI-4071

PXI-4072 PCI-4065

PCIe-4065

USB-4065

PCI-4070

NI-FGEN Devices

PXIe-5413 (1-channel)

PXIe-5413 (2-channel)

PXIe-5423 (1-channel)

PXIe-5423 (2-channel)

PXIe-5433 (1-channel)

PXIe-5433 (2-channel)

PXIe-5442

PXIe-5450

PXIe-5451 PXI-5402

PXI-5404

PXI-5406

PXI-5412

PXI-5421

PXI-5422

PXI-5441 PCI-5402

PCI-5406

PCI-5412

PCI-5421

NI-SCOPE Devices

PXIe-5105

PXIe-5110

PXIe-5111

PXIe-5113

PXIe-5114

PXIe-5122

PXIe-5160 (2-channel)

PXIe-5160 (4-channel)

PXIe-5162 (2-channel)

PXIe-5162 (4-channel)

PXIe-5163

PXIe-5164 PXIe-5170 (4-channel)

PXIe-5170 (8-channel)

PXIe-5171 (8-channel)

PXIe-5172 (4-channel)

PXIe-5172 (8-channel, 325T)

PXIe-5172 (8-channel, 410T)

PXIe-5185

PXIe-5185 (1MΩ)

PXIe-5186

PXIe-5186 (1MΩ)

PXIe-5622

PXIe-5622 (DD) PXI-5105

PXI-5114

PXI-5122

PXI-5124

PXI-5142

PXI-5152

PXI-5153

PXI-5154

PXI-5922 PCI-5105

PCI-5114

PCI-5122

PCI-5124

PCI-5142

PCI-5152

PCI-5153

PCI-5154

PCI-5922

PCIe-5155

USB-5132

USB-5133

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to InstrumentStudio Known Issues on ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in InstrumentStudio.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

377562E-01