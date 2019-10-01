ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5 Readme

December 2019

This file contains information about the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Supported Software and Hardware

Installation Instructions

ECU Simulator

Using LabVIEW Real-Time (RT)

New Features

Additional Programming Topics and Known Issues

Additional Topics and Known Issues for use of XCP/CCP Custom Device for NI VeriStand

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Using NI-XNET with the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit

Legal Information

The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit provides full-featured APIs, plus tools for configuration and analysis within NI MAX. The ECU Measurement and Calibration APIs enable you to develop applications that are customized to your test and simulation requirements.

ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP11 (64-bit, not supported on Server Core Role)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note In 2016 National Instruments dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing this version of ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

This version of the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5 LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 SP1 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 SP1 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 SP1 and later NI VeriStand 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Microsoft Visual C/C++ 2008 and later

Note The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software does not support LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module.

This version of the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software supports the following software and hardware:

NI-CAN software version 16.0 or later

NI-CAN hardware supported by NI-CAN 16.0

NI-XNET software version 16.0 or later

NI-XNET CAN hardware supported by NI-XNET 16.0 and later

NI-XNET Automotive Ethernet hardware supported by NI-XNET 19.0 and later

CompactRIO and R-Series hardware using NI 9852/9853 two-port CAN modules for NI CompactRIO (we recommend using NI 986x on NI CompactRIO instead of NI 985x)

Note The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software supports only National Instruments Automotive Ethernet and CAN hardware products. For information about software for Automotive Ethernet and CAN hardware products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

Before installing the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software.

If applicable, install an application development environment (ADE), such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, or Microsoft Visual Studio. Use NI Package Manager to install the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit and Runtime, or download and install the software from NI Software Product Downloads.

Note To download NI Package Manager, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

MSVC and LabWindows/CVI users should always install the MSVC Support feature. This feature installs the CCP and XCP Demo ECUs, which may be helpful if you are running ECU MC MSVC and LabWindows/CVI examples.

The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit software simulates two types of ECUs. All ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit examples are preconfigured to communicate with the ECUMC Demo ECU XCP simulation using the ASAM 2MC XcpECU.a2l file.

Most of the examples can be used with the ECUMC Demo ECU CCP simulation. In that case, please, use the CCPECU.A2L file and the related protocol token "CCP:CANx".

LabVIEW users can find the ECU simulators, seed-key DLLs, and corresponding A2L files at <National Instruments>\<LabVIEW xxxx>\examples\ECUMC. Please, use the "XCPECU.llb\ECUMC Demo ECU XCP.vi" or "CCPECU.llb\ECUMC Demo ECU CCP.vi".

Microsoft Visual C/C++ and LabWindows/CVI users can find the ECUMC Demo ECU simulators (only 32-bit), seed-key DLLs, and corresponding A2L files at

"<National Instruments>\ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit\ECUMC Demo ECU XCP" , or

, or "<National Instruments>\ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit\ECUMC Demo ECU CCP".

LabWindows/CVI users may refer to copies of the A2L files and seed-key DLLs provided within the CVI examples folder.

To use the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit on a LabVIEW RT system, you must download your ASAM 2MC database (*.A2L) file to the RT target. The LabVIEW Real-Time Engine running on a PXI or CompactRIO system supports a File Transfer Protocol (FTP) server. You can access the LabVIEW RT target FTP server using any standard FTP utility for transferring files to and from the hard drive. For further information about how to download your A2L file to the RT target, refer to LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) Configuration in the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit Help.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

New Features Compared to ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0

The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

Added support for VeriStand 2019.

Added support for PXIe-8522 4-port, 1000BASE-T1 Automotive Ethernet Interface.

Added support for PXIe-8523 4-port, 100/1000BASE-T1 Automotive Ethernet Interface.

New Features Compared to ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5

The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.0 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2019.

Added support for LabVIEW Linux PXI RT.

Added support for LabWindows™/CVI™ 2019.

Added the ability to select non-primary NICs.

Added support for XCPplus protocol.

Added support for the PXIe-8521 4-port, 100BASE-T1 PXI Automotive Ethernet Interface Module.

Added support for installation through NI Package Manager.

Removed support for LabVIEW 2015.

Removed support for LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 and 2013 (without SP1).

Removed support for VeriStand 2015.

Removed support for NI-CAN 15.0.

Removed support for NI-XNET 15.0.

New Features Compared to ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.0

The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5 release adds the following features:

Added support for LabVIEW 2018 SP1.

Added support for NI VeriStand 2018 and 2018 SP1.

Added support for ECU Determined CAN I/O Mode​. The CAN I/O Mode can be set to "ECU Determined" to use XCP ECUs with CAN 2.0 or CAN FD.

Added support for Selectable Timing Source for XCP​. This allows synchronization of time with either the ECU, CAN (DAQ), or host.

Added support for 64-bit integer. The 64-bit integer characteristic and measurement can be handled without precision loss.

Added support for String characteristics. Improves the handling of ASCII characteristics.

Added IP Source Port property. The new property XCP IP Source Port enables defining the source port (XCP master port) when Ethernet protocol is used. API only, not supported in NI VeriStand.

ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5 supports CCP Version 2.1.

ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 18.5 does support symbolic conversion tables for reading only. Refer to mcDoubleToText for further information.

NI-I/O Trace monitors function calls to the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit API. This tool helps in debugging programming problems in the application. To launch this tool, open Tools in MAX, and select NI-I/O Trace. If more than one National Instruments driver is installed on your computer, you can specify which APIs to trace at any time. By default, all installed APIs are enabled. To select the APIs to trace, select Tools»Options, select the View Selections tab, and select the APIs under Installed API Choices.

The following LabVIEW example VIs do not run under LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW Base Development System:

Edit a characteristic.vi

Measurement and Calibration Application.vi

To make these examples run, remove the subVI call from 3DDisplayWrapper.vi in MCCharacteristicsEditors.llb.

If you are using an NI USB-8473 or NI USB-8473s, the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit is based internally on the NI-CAN Frame API. For this reason, the following properties are not available for the GetProperty function:

CRO Task ( mcPropCRODAQ_DTO_Task )

( ) DTO Task ( mcPropDAQ_DTO_Task )

( ) SamplesPending (mcPropDAQ_SamplesPending)

The LabVIEW project examples for CompactRIO and R-Series are configured for use with NI 985x C-Series only.

The ECU Measurement and Calibration ECU Simulators (ECU MC Demo ECU XCP or CCP) are not supported under CompactRIO.

The Basic Examples and some advanced examples are not supported under cRIO using XCP/TCP and XCP/UDP. To use these examples, you need to modify the communication parameters such as the IP Address.

The behavior of mcDAQListInitialize has changed. It now returns an error (NoMoreDAQLists) if the requested DAQ list cannot be assigned. Prior to this change, ECU MC attempted to automatically assign a different DAQ list, but the new DAQ list might have different properties than the requested one and thus cause undesired behavior.

Property DAQ:XCP:Meas Split Allowed was moved to ECU:XCP:Meas Split Allowed in the Set Property and Get Property VIs. Existing VIs that use this property will continue to work without any changes.

XCP supports only DAQ that has a CAN identifier of DTO_ID.

The following ASAM MCD-2MC (A2L) database features are not supported:

Formulas in ASAM MCD-2MC version 1.6 or later. Often used formulas such as linear scaling are not affected.

MATRIX_DIM keyword defining multi-dimensional measurements.

MATRIX_DIM keyword defining characteristics with more than 2 dimensions.

MATRIX_DIM keyword in ASAM MCD-2MC version 1.7 or later.

XCPplus keyword in ASAM MCD-1 XCP version 1.2 or later.

Refer to the XCP/CCP Custom Device online help for information about using the NI XCP/CCP Custom device with VeriStand.

Upgrade Note: If you are upgrading your XCP/CCP Custom Device from the already-installed National Instruments Developer Zone download, you need to clear the XCP/CCP controls from the NI VeriStand project temporary screen files directory. VeriStand projects created with an older VeriStand version must be converted to the new version by loading the project in System Explorer and saving it. When loading an older project into a newer VeriStand revision, a message shows up informing about missing Driver VI files. This message can be ignored and skipped.

Upgrading Existing VeriStand System Definitions from a Previous Custom Device Version: You must migrate system definitions created with an earlier version of the XCP/CCP custom device to the current version before you can use them. Therefore, open and save the system definition file in the System Explorer.

The CCP/XCP on CAN communication introduces higher busloads on the CAN network: If you are using CCP or XCP on CAN, the NI VeriStand Custom Device can add flexible configurations for reading and writing Characteristics and Measurements from the ECU. It is allowed running multiple Characteristic as well as Measurement read or write tasks in parallel. If you set up such a complex system, every task introduces some amount of busload onto the CAN network, because those CCP/XCP commands are based on a handshake protocol. If you run the CCP/XCP on CAN a protocol to its limits, the introduced busload on the CAN network increases significantly, and the ECU may not respond in the predefined time anymore. The reason is that there may not be enough free network bandwidth. In such cases, we recommended analyzing the CAN busload on the CAN network and trying to keep CAN traffic below values of 60% to 70%, to keep the network in an operable state. A typical indicator of running into such CCP/XCP on CAN protocol limits is a timeout error when executing a Characteristic/Measurement read or write operation. Therefore, we recommend checking the XCP/CCP Custom Device error status variable, whether the error 0xFFFB67FE "A timeout occurred waiting for a response from the ECU" occurs.

The following items are a subset of issues fixed in ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit. If you have a bug or CAR ID, you can search to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit.

Bug ID Summary 202717 ECUMC VeriStand Custom Device could corrupt channels if multiple STIM tasks are used. 202718 Incorrect custom baudrate is reported if the property is called prior to a connect. 202722 A2L Viewer hangs if an A2L file with circular group references is loaded. 202727 Custom Baudrate is no longer used in CAN IO mode ‘CAN 2.0’. 202729 Closing the same ECU handle twice in parallel can cause an exception. 265776 ‘Prepare for Start All’ works only once for a given DAQ List. Stopping and restarting the DAQ List has no effect. 413122/733756 Incorrect block upload timeout handling. 413146/734137 Error -301017 occurs in VeriStand Custom Device when many DAQ tasks with dynamic allocation are used. 452756 Closing an (invalid) database handle before initialization can cause LabVIEW to crash. 899437 The reported timestamp with ‘ECU timing’ (Timing Source) does not change for specific combinations of timestamp unit and ticks per unit.

The ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit Help is the primary reference document for this product. The help includes an introduction to the CAN Calibration Protocol (CCP) and Measurement and Calibration Protocol (XCP). It also explains how to get started with application development and includes a complete reference for all ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit functions.

To open the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit Help, go to: \Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit\Documentation.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

If you are using NI hardware that is supported by NI-XNET, it is recommended that you use NI-XNET 19.5 or later with ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 19.5.

CAN FD support with the ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit

CAN FD features are only supported with NI-XNET version 17.0.1 or later.

NI does not recommend cRIO-901x and cRIO-902x targets for CAN FD.

Custom baud rate for CAN in NI VeriStand is only supported with NI-XNET version 18.0 or later.

