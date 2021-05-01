FlexLogger 2020 R2 Readme

April 2020
This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Extending FlexLogger with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit
Changes to Log File Metadata in FlexLogger 2019 R4
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
FlexLogger Drops Support for Windows 7 64-bit in 2021
FlexLogger is application software for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems, all without programming.
FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:
|Operating System
|RAM/Processor
|Required Software1
|
|
|
1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer.
2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
4 For optimal system performance and stability, NI recommends using a Windows 10 operating system with the latest graphics drivers for your system installed.
NI automates FlexLogger installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The following tables detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|cDAQ-9171
|—
|cDAQ-9174
|—
|cDAQ-9178
|—
|cDAQ-9179
|—
|cDAQ-9181
|—
|cDAQ-9184
|—
|cDAQ-9185
|This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
|cDAQ-9188
|—
|cDAQ-9188XT
|—
|cDAQ-9189
|This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
|cDAQ-9191
|—
|
Note: FlexLogger does not currently support the use of onboard counters in CompactDAQ chassis.
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|C Series Voltage Input Modules
|NI 9201
|—
|NI 9202
|—
|NI 9205
|—
|NI 9206
|—
|NI 9209
|—
|NI 9215
|—
|NI 9220
|—
|NI 9221
|—
|NI 9222
|—
|NI 9223
|—
|NI 9224
|—
|NI 9225
|—
|NI 9228
|—
|NI 9229
|—
|NI 9238
|—
|NI 9239
|—
|NI 9242
|—
|NI 9244
|—
|NI 9251
|—
|NI 9252
|The NI 9252 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
|C Series Voltage Output Modules
|NI 9262
|—
|NI 9263
|—
|NI 9264
|—
|NI 9269
|—
|C Series Current Input Modules
|NI 9203
|—
|NI 9208
|—
|NI 9227
|—
|NI 9246
|—
|NI 9247
|—
|NI 9253
|The NI 9253 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
|C Series Current Output Modules
|NI 9265
|—
|NI 9266
|—
|C Series Voltage and Current Input Module
|NI 9207
|—
|C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules
|NI 9230
|—
|NI 9231
|—
|NI 9232
|—
|NI 9234
|—
|NI 9250
|—
|C Series Temperature Input Modules
|NI 9210
|—
|NI 9211
|—
|NI 9212
|—
|NI 9213
|—
|NI 9214
|—
|NI 9216
|—
|NI 9217
|—
|NI 9226
|—
|C Series Universal Analog Input Modules
|NI 9218
|For the NI 9218, all connectivity accessories must be configured in MAX in order to appear in your FlexLogger project.
|NI 9219
|—
|C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules
|NI 9235
|—
|NI 9236
|—
|NI 9237
|—
|C Series Counter Input Module
|NI 9361
|FlexLogger supports pull-up resistor functionality and input voltage threshold for the NI 9361.
|C Series Digital Modules (serial digital I/O)
|NI 9375
|
|NI 9403
|NI 9425
|NI 9426
|NI 9476
|NI 9477
|NI 9478
|C Series Digital Modules (parallel digital I/O)
|NI 9344
|You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
|NI 9401
|NI 9402
|NI 9411
|NI 9421
|NI 9422
|NI 9423
|NI 9435
|NI 9436
|NI 9437
|NI 9472
|NI 9474
|NI 9475
|NI 9481
|NI 9482
|NI 9485
|C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules
|NI 9860
|FlexLogger supports all compatible transceiver cables for the NI 9860 (TRC-8542, TRC-8543, and TRC-8546).
|NI 9861
|—
|NI 9862
|—
|C Series LIN Interface Module
|NI 9866
|—
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|Voltage Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11601
|External powered sensor configuration is supported in FlexLogger.
|FD-11603
|Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
|FD-11605
|—
|Sound and Vibration Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11634
|—
|Strain/Bridge Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11637
|Revision B and later of the FD-11637 supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
|Temperature Input Devices for FieldDAQ
|FD-11613
|—
|FD-11614
|—
|
Note: FieldDAQ devices support network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
Note: FieldDAQ devices support hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. (See Notes column for exceptions.)
|NI Product
|Notes
|PXIe-1062Q
|FlexLogger does not support any module used in a PXI peripheral slot.
|PXIe-1065
|PXIe-1066DC
|PXIe-1073
|—
|PXIe-1075
|—
|PXIe-1078
|—
|PXIe-1082
|—
|PXIe-1082DC
|—
|PXIe-1084
|—
|PXIe-1085 (12 GB/s and 24GB/s)
|—
|PXIe-1092
|—
|PXIe-1095
|—
PXI Controllers
Supported embedded controllers must meet the minimum system requirements. Refer to the System Requirements section for more information.
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Compatible Accessories
|Notes
|PXI Analog Input Modules
|PXIe-4300
|
|—
|PXIe-4302
|
|—
|PXIe-4303
|
|—
|PXIe-4304
|
|—
|PXIe-4305
|
|—
|PXIe-4309
|
|—
|PXIe-4310
|
|—
|PXIe-4481
|—
|—
|PXI Strain/Bridge Input Module
|PXIe-4330
|
|—
|PXIe-4331
|
|—
|PXIe-4339
|
|—
|PXI Displacement Input Module
|PXIe-4340
|
|—
|PXI Temperature Input Module
|PXIe-4353
|
|—
|PXIe-4357
|
|—
|PXI Analog Output Module
|PXIe-4322
|
|—
|PXI Sound and Vibration Modules
|PXIe-4464
|—
|—
|PXIe-4480
|—
|FlexLogger does not currently support the Charge measurement type.
|PXIe-4492
|—
|FlexLogger automatically selects the Medium (100 Hz) data rate for the PXIe-449x. Using data rates between 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz with the PXIe-449x may cause delays when configuring channels.
|PXIe-4496
|—
|PXIe-4497
|—
|PXIe-4498
|—
|PXIe-4499
|—
|PXI Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module
|PXIe-8510 (2-Port and 6-port)
|
|—
|PXI CAN Interface Module
|PXI-8512 (1-port and 2-port)
|—
|Must be used in a PXIe Hybrid Compatible slot of a supported PXI Express chassis. For additional information on PXI compatibility with PXI Express chassis, visit ni.com/r/pxicompatibility.
|PXI LIN Interface Module
|PXI-8516
|—
|Note: FlexLogger does not currently support synchronization between multiple chassis or other devices in the system.
|NI Product
|Model Name
|Notes
|CAN Interface Devices
|USB-8502
|—
|LIN Interface Devices
|USB-8506
|—
You can extend the functionality of FlexLogger by creating and importing a custom plugin using the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit (version 1.2). The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit is available for download in NI Package Manager. Refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 Readme for more information.
The online FlexLogger manual contains the most current help for your product version. Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»FlexLogger manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.
Users without online access can choose to use an offline version of the FlexLogger manual. To enable the use of the offline FlexLogger manual, go to File»Preferences»General and select Always use offline manual.
In FlexLogger 2019 R4, metadata properties organized as a hierarchy are defined by a tilde (~) character between properties. Previous FlexLogger versions used a double greater symbol (>>) to separate these metadata properties. Any data post-processing configured to use >> may produce unexpected results.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
FlexLogger will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on this operating system. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/windows764bit.
