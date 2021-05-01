FlexLogger 2020 R2 Readme

April 2020

This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Extending FlexLogger with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit

Accessing the Help

Changes to Log File Metadata in FlexLogger 2019 R4

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

FlexLogger Drops Support for Windows 7 64-bit in 2021

Legal Information

Overview

FlexLogger is application software for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems, all without programming.

Back to Top

System Requirements

FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:

 Operating System  RAM/Processor  Required Software1
  • 64-bit version of Windows 10/8.12/7 SP13
  • 1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)
  • Latest graphics drivers4
  • Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)
  • 12 GB disk space
  • 4 GB RAM (8 GB or more recommended)
  • NI-DAQmx software 19.6 or higher
  • NI-XNET software 19.1 or higher

1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer.

2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

4 For optimal system performance and stability, NI recommends using a Windows 10 operating system with the latest graphics drivers for your system installed.

Back to Top

Installation Instructions

NI automates FlexLogger installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Back to Top

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Back to Top

New Features

2020 R2 (April 2020)

  • Configure multiple I/O channels simultaneously, including alarm configuration
  • Apply shunt calibration to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Added read-only channel support for TEDS sensors
  • Alarm and event information logged to test TDMS file
  • Support for digital input plugin channels in the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2

2020 R1 (January 2020)

  • Added PXI Express support for SC Express, sound and vibration, and automotive bus modules. Refer to the Supported Hardware section for specific model information.
  • Added hardware support for:
    • NI 9262
  • Added support for LVDT/RVDT sensors
  • XY graph type added to Screens
  • Event triggering on test stop

2019 R4 (September 2019)

  • Added hardware support for:
    • NI 9252
    • NI 9253
  • Apply zero and null offset calibration to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Export alarm history to CSV file format
  • Save project as support for existing projects
  • Event triggered on test time elapsed
  • Toast notification support for channel alarms
  • Integrated system health metric reporting
  • Digital input support in arithmetic and boolean formulas
  • Calculation formula support for logarithm functions, ? : operator, and e, true, and false constants
  • Configurable sample rate for CAN/LIN
  • Support for custom analysis plugins created with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.1

Back to Top

Supported Hardware

The following tables detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.

CompactDAQ


CompactDAQ Chassis


NI Product Model Name Notes
CompactDAQ Chassis cDAQ-9171
cDAQ-9174
cDAQ-9178
cDAQ-9179
cDAQ-9181
cDAQ-9184
cDAQ-9185 This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
cDAQ-9188
cDAQ-9188XT
cDAQ-9189 This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.
cDAQ-9191

Note: FlexLogger does not currently support the use of onboard counters in CompactDAQ chassis.

C Series Modules


NI Product Model Name Notes
C Series Voltage Input Modules NI 9201
NI 9202
NI 9205
NI 9206
NI 9209
NI 9215
NI 9220
NI 9221
NI 9222
NI 9223
NI 9224
NI 9225
NI 9228
NI 9229
NI 9238
NI 9239
NI 9242
NI 9244
NI 9251
NI 9252 The NI 9252 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
C Series Voltage Output Modules NI 9262
NI 9263
NI 9264
NI 9269
C Series Current Input Modules NI 9203
NI 9208
NI 9227
NI 9246
NI 9247
NI 9253 The NI 9253 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
C Series Current Output Modules NI 9265
NI 9266
C Series Voltage and Current Input Module NI 9207
C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules NI 9230
NI 9231
NI 9232
NI 9234
NI 9250
C Series Temperature Input Modules NI 9210
NI 9211
NI 9212
NI 9213
NI 9214
NI 9216
NI 9217
NI 9226
C Series Universal Analog Input Modules NI 9218 For the NI 9218, all connectivity accessories must be configured in MAX in order to appear in your FlexLogger project.
NI 9219
C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules NI 9235
NI 9236
NI 9237
C Series Counter Input Module NI 9361 FlexLogger supports pull-up resistor functionality and input voltage threshold for the NI 9361.
C Series Digital Modules (serial digital I/O) NI 9375
  • The NI 9375 can only use one port (input or output) at a time in a project.
  • You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
NI 9403
NI 9425
NI 9426
NI 9476
NI 9477
NI 9478
C Series Digital Modules (parallel digital I/O) NI 9344 You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis.
NI 9401
NI 9402
NI 9411
NI 9421
NI 9422
NI 9423
NI 9435
NI 9436
NI 9437
NI 9472
NI 9474
NI 9475
NI 9481
NI 9482
NI 9485
C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules NI 9860 FlexLogger supports all compatible transceiver cables for the NI 9860 (TRC-8542, TRC-8543, and TRC-8546).
NI 9861
NI 9862
C Series LIN Interface Module NI 9866

FieldDAQ Devices


NI Product Model Name Notes
Voltage Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11601 External powered sensor configuration is supported in FlexLogger.
FD-11603 Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
FD-11605
Sound and Vibration Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11634
Strain/Bridge Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11637 Revision B and later of the FD-11637 supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information.
Temperature Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11613
FD-11614

Note: FieldDAQ devices support network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information.

Note: FieldDAQ devices support hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. (See Notes column for exceptions.)

 

PXI Express


PXI Chassis


NI ProductNotes
PXIe-1062QFlexLogger does not support any module used in a PXI peripheral slot.
PXIe-1065
PXIe-1066DC
PXIe-1073
PXIe-1075
PXIe-1078
PXIe-1082
PXIe-1082DC
PXIe-1084
PXIe-1085 (12 GB/s and 24GB/s)
PXIe-1092
PXIe-1095

PXI Controllers

Supported embedded controllers must meet the minimum system requirements. Refer to the System Requirements section for more information.

PXI Modules


NI Product Model Name Compatible Accessories Notes
PXI Analog Input Modules PXIe-4300
  • TB-4300
  • TB-4300B
  • TB-4300C
PXIe-4302
  • TB-4302
  • RM-4302
  • TB-4302C
PXIe-4303
  • TB-4302
  • RM-4302
  • TB-4302C
PXIe-4304
  • TB-4304
  • RM-4304
PXIe-4305
  • TB-4304
  • RM-4304
PXIe-4309
  • TB-4309 (ST)
  • TB-4309 (MT)
PXIe-4310
  • TB-4310
PXIe-4481
PXI Strain/Bridge Input Module PXIe-4330
  • TB-4330
  • RM-24999
PXIe-4331
  • TB-4330
  • RM-24999
PXIe-4339
  • TB-4339
  • TB-4339B
  • TB-4339C
  • RM-4339
PXI Displacement Input Module PXIe-4340
  • TB-4340
PXI Temperature Input Module PXIe-4353
  • TB-4353
  • TC-4353
PXIe-4357
  • TB-4357
PXI Analog Output Module PXIe-4322
  • TB-4322
PXI Sound and Vibration Modules PXIe-4464
PXIe-4480 FlexLogger does not currently support the Charge measurement type.
PXIe-4492 FlexLogger automatically selects the Medium (100 Hz) data rate for the PXIe-449x. Using data rates between 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz with the PXIe-449x may cause delays when configuring channels.
PXIe-4496
PXIe-4497
PXIe-4498
PXIe-4499
PXI Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module PXIe-8510 (2-Port and 6-port)
  • TRC-8542
  • TRC-8543
  • TRC-8546
PXI CAN Interface Module PXI-8512 (1-port and 2-port) Must be used in a PXIe Hybrid Compatible slot of a supported PXI Express chassis. For additional information on PXI compatibility with PXI Express chassis, visit ni.com/r/pxicompatibility.
PXI LIN Interface Module PXI-8516
Note: FlexLogger does not currently support synchronization between multiple chassis or other devices in the system.

USB Devices


NI Product Model Name Notes
CAN Interface Devices USB-8502
LIN Interface Devices USB-8506

Back to Top

Extending FlexLogger with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit

You can extend the functionality of FlexLogger by creating and importing a custom plugin using the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit (version 1.2). The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit is available for download in NI Package Manager. Refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 Readme for more information.

Back to Top

Accessing the Help

The online FlexLogger manual contains the most current help for your product version. Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»FlexLogger manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.

Users without online access can choose to use an offline version of the FlexLogger manual. To enable the use of the offline FlexLogger manual, go to File»Preferences»General and select Always use offline manual.

Back to Top

Changes to Log File Metadata in FlexLogger 2019 R4

In FlexLogger 2019 R4, metadata properties organized as a hierarchy are defined by a tilde (~) character between properties. Previous FlexLogger versions used a double greater symbol (>>) to separate these metadata properties. Any data post-processing configured to use >> may produce unexpected results.

Back to Top

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Back to Top

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Back to Top

FlexLogger Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit)

FlexLogger will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on this operating system. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/windows764bit.

Back to Top

Legal Information

Copyright

© 2017–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

  • Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.
  • EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.
  • Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377046J-01