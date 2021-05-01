FlexLogger 2020 R2 Readme

April 2020

This file contains important information about FlexLogger, including system requirements, installation instructions, and supported hardware.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Extending FlexLogger with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit

Accessing the Help

Changes to Log File Metadata in FlexLogger 2019 R4

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

FlexLogger Drops Support for Windows 7 64-bit in 2021

Legal Information

FlexLogger is application software for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems, all without programming.

FlexLogger has the following minimum system requirements:

Operating System RAM/Processor Required Software1 64-bit version of Windows 10/8.1 2 /7 SP1 3

/7 SP1 1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)

Latest graphics drivers4 Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

12 GB disk space

4 GB RAM (8 GB or more recommended) NI-DAQmx software 19.6 or higher

NI-XNET software 19.1 or higher 1 Required drivers are included with the FlexLogger installer. 2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update. 4 For optimal system performance and stability, NI recommends using a Windows 10 operating system with the latest graphics drivers for your system installed.

NI automates FlexLogger installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

2020 R2 (April 2020)

Configure multiple I/O channels simultaneously, including alarm configuration

Apply shunt calibration to multiple channels simultaneously

Added read-only channel support for TEDS sensors

Alarm and event information logged to test TDMS file

Support for digital input plugin channels in the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2

2020 R1 (January 2020)

Added PXI Express support for SC Express, sound and vibration, and automotive bus modules. Refer to the Supported Hardware section for specific model information.

Added hardware support for: NI 9262

Added support for LVDT/RVDT sensors

XY graph type added to Screens

Event triggering on test stop

2019 R4 (September 2019)

Added hardware support for: NI 9252 NI 9253

Apply zero and null offset calibration to multiple channels simultaneously

Export alarm history to CSV file format

Save project as support for existing projects

support for existing projects Event triggered on test time elapsed

Toast notification support for channel alarms

Integrated system health metric reporting

Digital input support in arithmetic and boolean formulas

Calculation formula support for logarithm functions, ? : operator, and e, true, and false constants

Configurable sample rate for CAN/LIN

Support for custom analysis plugins created with the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.1

The following tables detail the hardware models supported in FlexLogger.

CompactDAQ

CompactDAQ Chassis

NI Product Model Name Notes CompactDAQ Chassis cDAQ-9171 — cDAQ-9174 — cDAQ-9178 — cDAQ-9179 — cDAQ-9181 — cDAQ-9184 — cDAQ-9185 This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information. cDAQ-9188 — cDAQ-9188XT — cDAQ-9189 This chassis supports network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information. cDAQ-9191 — Note: FlexLogger does not currently support the use of onboard counters in CompactDAQ chassis.

C Series Modules

NI Product Model Name Notes C Series Voltage Input Modules NI 9201 — NI 9202 — NI 9205 — NI 9206 — NI 9209 — NI 9215 — NI 9220 — NI 9221 — NI 9222 — NI 9223 — NI 9224 — NI 9225 — NI 9228 — NI 9229 — NI 9238 — NI 9239 — NI 9242 — NI 9244 — NI 9251 — NI 9252 The NI 9252 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. C Series Voltage Output Modules NI 9262 — NI 9263 — NI 9264 — NI 9269 — C Series Current Input Modules NI 9203 — NI 9208 — NI 9227 — NI 9246 — NI 9247 — NI 9253 The NI 9253 module supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. C Series Current Output Modules NI 9265 — NI 9266 — C Series Voltage and Current Input Module NI 9207 — C Series Sound and Vibration Input Modules NI 9230 — NI 9231 — NI 9232 — NI 9234 — NI 9250 — C Series Temperature Input Modules NI 9210 — NI 9211 — NI 9212 — NI 9213 — NI 9214 — NI 9216 — NI 9217 — NI 9226 — C Series Universal Analog Input Modules NI 9218 For the NI 9218 , all connectivity accessories must be configured in MAX in order to appear in your FlexLogger project. NI 9219 — C Series Strain/Bridge Input Modules NI 9235 — NI 9236 — NI 9237 — C Series Counter Input Module NI 9361 FlexLogger supports pull-up resistor functionality and input voltage threshold for the NI 9361 . C Series Digital Modules (serial digital I/O) NI 9375 The NI 9375 can only use one port (input or output) at a time in a project.

You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis. NI 9403 NI 9425 NI 9426 NI 9476 NI 9477 NI 9478 C Series Digital Modules (parallel digital I/O) NI 9344 You cannot use parallel and serial modules together on the same FlexLogger project unless they are installed in separate cDAQ chassis. NI 9401 NI 9402 NI 9411 NI 9421 NI 9422 NI 9423 NI 9435 NI 9436 NI 9437 NI 9472 NI 9474 NI 9475 NI 9481 NI 9482 NI 9485 C Series CAN and Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Modules NI 9860 FlexLogger supports all compatible transceiver cables for the NI 9860 ( TRC-8542 , TRC-8543 , and TRC-8546 ). NI 9861 — NI 9862 — C Series LIN Interface Module NI 9866 —

FieldDAQ Devices

NI Product Model Name Notes Voltage Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11601 External powered sensor configuration is supported in FlexLogger. FD-11603 Revision B and later of the FD-11603 supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. FD-11605 — Sound and Vibration Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11634 — Strain/Bridge Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11637 Revision B and later of the FD-11637 supports hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. Temperature Input Devices for FieldDAQ FD-11613 — FD-11614 — Note: FieldDAQ devices support network synchronization using IEEE 802.1AS protocol. Refer to the Using Network Synchronization in Your Acquisition topic for more information. Note: FieldDAQ devices support hardware filtering. Refer to the Reducing Signal Noise topic for more information. (See Notes column for exceptions.)

PXI Express

PXI Chassis

NI Product Notes PXIe-1062Q FlexLogger does not support any module used in a PXI peripheral slot. PXIe-1065 PXIe-1066DC PXIe-1073 — PXIe-1075 — PXIe-1078 — PXIe-1082 — PXIe-1082DC — PXIe-1084 — PXIe-1085 (12 GB/s and 24GB/s) — PXIe-1092 — PXIe-1095 —

PXI Controllers

Supported embedded controllers must meet the minimum system requirements. Refer to the System Requirements section for more information.

PXI Modules

NI Product Model Name Compatible Accessories Notes PXI Analog Input Modules PXIe-4300 TB-4300

TB-4300B

TB-4300C — PXIe-4302 TB-4302

RM-4302

TB-4302C — PXIe-4303 TB-4302

RM-4302

TB-4302C — PXIe-4304 TB-4304

RM-4304 — PXIe-4305 TB-4304

RM-4304 — PXIe-4309 TB-4309 (ST)

TB-4309 (MT) — PXIe-4310 TB-4310 — PXIe-4481 — — PXI Strain/Bridge Input Module PXIe-4330 TB-4330

RM-24999 — PXIe-4331 TB-4330

RM-24999 — PXIe-4339 TB-4339

TB-4339B

TB-4339C

RM-4339 — PXI Displacement Input Module PXIe-4340 TB-4340 — PXI Temperature Input Module PXIe-4353 TB-4353

TC-4353 — PXIe-4357 TB-4357 — PXI Analog Output Module PXIe-4322 TB-4322 — PXI Sound and Vibration Modules PXIe-4464 — — PXIe-4480 — FlexLogger does not currently support the Charge measurement type. PXIe-4492 — FlexLogger automatically selects the Medium (100 Hz) data rate for the PXIe-449x . Using data rates between 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz with the PXIe-449x may cause delays when configuring channels. PXIe-4496 — PXIe-4497 — PXIe-4498 — PXIe-4499 — PXI Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module PXIe-8510 (2-Port and 6-port) TRC-8542

TRC-8543

TRC-8546 — PXI CAN Interface Module PXI-8512 (1-port and 2-port) — Must be used in a PXIe Hybrid Compatible slot of a supported PXI Express chassis. For additional information on PXI compatibility with PXI Express chassis, visit ni.com/r/pxicompatibility. PXI LIN Interface Module PXI-8516 — Note: FlexLogger does not currently support synchronization between multiple chassis or other devices in the system.

USB Devices

NI Product Model Name Notes CAN Interface Devices USB-8502 — LIN Interface Devices USB-8506 —

You can extend the functionality of FlexLogger by creating and importing a custom plugin using the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit (version 1.2). The FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit is available for download in NI Package Manager. Refer to the FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 Readme for more information.

The online FlexLogger manual contains the most current help for your product version. Refer to the FlexLogger Manual, accessible from Help»FlexLogger manual, for more information about using FlexLogger.

Users without online access can choose to use an offline version of the FlexLogger manual. To enable the use of the offline FlexLogger manual, go to File»Preferences»General and select Always use offline manual.

In FlexLogger 2019 R4, metadata properties organized as a hierarchy are defined by a tilde (~) character between properties. Previous FlexLogger versions used a double greater symbol (>>) to separate these metadata properties. Any data post-processing configured to use >> may produce unexpected results.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

FlexLogger will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on this operating system. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/windows764bit.

Copyright

© 2017–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377046J-01